50th Anniversary Orange Amplification Limited Edition White Crush 20

To celebrate its 50th Anniversary Orange Amplification is issuing a limited edition White Crush 20.

When they were launched in 2015, the classic analogue tones of the Crush Series of amps redefined the term for ‘practice amps’ by offering a genuine alternative to digital modeling. These acclaimed solid state amps are now found everywhere.

The compact and portable Crush 20 has an uncompromising approach to guitar tone that produces a sound far greater than its size suggests. The versatile, workhorse of an amp produces a spectrum of Oranges distinctive British tones, with its simple and intuitive controls. Small and lightweight, the powerful Crush 20 delivers a tube-like sound quality and performance at an affordable price.

For a limited time only the Crush 20 will be available finished in a pristine white basket weave vinyl topped with a commemorative Orange Amplification 50th Anniversary plate. It may look innocent, but appearances can be deceptive!

To find out more about the limited edition White Crush 20 and other Orange products please go to https://orangeamps.com/