5 Tips to Help You Press Play on a Healthier New Year from Award-Nominated Country Artist/Performer Kimberly Dawn

For award-nominated country artist and performer Kimberly Dawn, health is wealth. As we press play on a new year, she’s sharing the pro tips she has perfected for maintaining optimal wellness. Kimberly Dawn is the talented singer/songwriter behind “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” – nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – and is known for capturing the most meaningful moments of life in song. On the heels of releasing a Platinum Edition holiday album, “Christmas On My Mind,” and in the midst of releasing her upcoming single, “The Bottle,” Dawn gives a download of favorite wellness-boosting practices.

“My voice is my instrument” says Dawn. “I need to stay healthy, eat right, and maintain a positive mindset in order to compose, sing, and create. These days, taking steps to keep a proper physical and mental balance is important for all of us, especially as we continue to weather a global pandemic.”

During the season of resolutions, when people around the world are considering their approach to wellness, Dawn insists that making time for good health doesn’t have to be “all or nothing.” Here are five simple daily steps she relies on to help her stay fit, focused, and positive:

Meditate . Taking even five minutes to get quiet, clear your mind, and just “be” can do wonders for resetting your energy and priming your attitude for the day. Embrace aromatherapy . Use essential oils – a few drops on your pulse points or diffused into the air – to help balance mood and support positive “me” time. Manifest with intention . What do you hope to achieve today… this month… this year? Set your goals purposefully and focus your mind on envisioning success. Get musically inspired . Music can powerfully uplift and motivate. Set the right tone during a workout (or anytime) with my latest single “‘93.” Eat to energize . Choose fruits, veggies, soy, and nuts over sugar or carbs – foods that stimulate your brain cells to boost serotonin and self-esteem!

Start the new year off right with Kimberly Dawn's top tried-and-true tips for peak wellness, and look for her newest single, "93'," along with a growing collection of original songs available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her natural talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Through original songs like “Cadillac Lovers” and “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” – nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – the Canadian-born musician shares timeless stories of real-life triumph in the never-ending struggle to find bold purpose and powerful self-love. As a mother of four, Dawn’s personal journey toward creating inner strength and balance on the road to living out her passion is one to which many women can relate, and one that she feels particularly suited to tell. “All through growing up, raising a family, and finding myself, music got me past the most difficult times. If my song gives someone else strength to get through the day, then I’ve done what I set out to do.” Dawn earned her stripes opening for Wilson Phillips in 2015, along with performances at Los Angeles’ House of Blues and celebrity red-carpet charity events. She has also featured on popular podcasts such as Stripdt Down with Ali Levine and All About You. Don’t miss her popular singles, “Nashville” (released February of 2020) and ‘93 (set to drop September 24th), along with a weekly blog where she shares the inspirational experiences behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.