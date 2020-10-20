4x Grammy Award Winning Duo For King & Country Announce Tracklist For Christmas Album

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Australian duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY has revealed the track listing for the duo’s first ever Christmas album A Drummer Boy Christmas. Joining for KING & COUNTRY on their milestone 13-track album are the award-winning band NEEDTOBREATHE – featured on “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” and rising star Gabby Barrett – featured on “Go Tell It On The Mountain.” The collection also features two original Christmas songs entitled “Heavenly Hosts” and an emotionally moving ballad from Joseph’s perspective entitled “The Carol of Joseph (I Believe In You).” Upon pre-adding the upcoming album, fans will receive an instant download of “Joy To The World,” which is available to stream today. You can pre-save, pre-add, and pre-order A Drummer Boy Christmas, out October 30th, HERE.

“It’s a daunting task to write a song in general let alone to be put in the company of some of the great and most nostalgic songs ever written.” Joel Smallbone says. With “The Carol Of Joseph” – written from Joseph’s perspective – and Heavenly Hosts, we wanted to explore new depths and angles of that magical night. With both the magic of Christmas and the spirit of collaboration becoming beautiful pieces of for KING & COUNTRY’s journey, we extended invitations to country music’s new sweetheart Gabby Barrett and NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart to join us on A Drummer Boy Christmas. The results produced a swagger and flare that never could have been if it was just for KING & COUNTRY.”

Known for their explosive and unique rendition of the Christmas staple “Little Drummer Boy”, Joel and Luke Smallbone of for KING & COUNTRY implement that same energy into the totality of A Drummer Boy Christmas. With their forthcoming album and radio singles “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” (feat. NEEDTOBREATHE) and “Little Drummer Boy,” fans will soon be able to start celebrating “the most wonderful time of the year” by listening to for KING & COUNTRY’s intimate and powerful interpretations of many Christmas classics.

A Drummer Boy Christmas stems from a concept that originated near the start of the band, as rehearsals for a Christmas tour sparked the musical imagination of Joel and Luke Smallbone. The project is executive produced by GRAMMY® winning musician and producer Aqualung (Matt Hales) and orchestrally arranged by Davide Rossi of Coldplay fame. A Drummer Boy Christmas was produced by Tedd T. and for KING & COUNTRY and co-produced by Benjamin Backus.

A Drummer Boy Christmas track listing:

In the Bleak Midwinter (Prologue)

Joy To The World

O Come, O Come Emmanuel (feat. NEEDTOBREATHE)

Won’t You Come

Heavenly Hosts

Silent Night

A Christmas Monologue

Little Drummer Boy

The Carol of Joseph (I Believe In You)

O Come All Ye Faithful

Go Tell It On The Mountain (feat. Gabby Barrett)

Angels We Have Heard On High

In The Bleak Midwinter (Epilogue)

About for KING & COUNTRY

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning Australian duo for KING & COUNTRY, comprised of brothers Joel & Luke Smallbone, is currently nominated for two Billboard awards and six Dove awards. Earlier this year, they debuted their single “TOGETHER” (feat. Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly) on Good Morning America. “TOGETHER,” which is about the strength of unity in the face of adversity, went on to become a multi-week No. 1 hit single. Earlier in 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo hosted the critically acclaimed livestream event “TOGETHER: A Night of Hope” to over 2.5 million viewers across all social media platforms. After collaborating with renowned entertainer Dolly Parton to release a version of the duo’s 11-week No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” in 2019, the duo won two 2020 GRAMMY® awards. “God Only Knows” (with Dolly Parton) won in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category, and their 3rd studio album, burn the ships, won a GRAMMY® in the Contemporary Christian Music Album category. for KING & COUNTRY graced the CMA stage to perform “God Only Knows” with the incomparable Dolly Parton at the CMA awards, and they performed their unique and powerful rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” at CMA Country Christmas, receiving national critical praise for both. They have garnered seven No. 1 hits, ten Top 10 hits, six GRAMMY® nominations, three Billboard Music Award Nominations, an American Music Award nomination, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events. National television performances include Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The View, CMA Awards, and CMA Country Christmas. The duo’s burn the ships | world tour has SOLD-OUT over 40 shows across the world including USA, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, and New Zealand. In total, for KING & COUNTRY has accumulated nearly 1 Billion on-demand streams.

About Curb | Word Entertainment

In 2016, Curb Records acquired Word Entertainment, combining two of the music industry’s most respected brands, and more than a century of collective experience. Today, Curb and Word are two of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb, the Curb | Word family includes the labels Curb, Word, Squint, Fervent, Sidewalk, MCC and IVAV, as well as Curb Publishing, Word Publishing, 25 Live, Curb Films, Word Films, Word Entertainment, and Curb Sports, representing top artists and entertainers in Country, Christian, Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop. For more information, visit www.curb.com.

