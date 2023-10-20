44 – the unofficial, unsancionated obama musical

44 – THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden) returns to Bourbon Room Hollywood (6356 Hollywood Blvd.) Wednesdays through Saturdays from Oct. 11 to Nov. 18, 2023. All shows are at 7:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m. for seating/dinner.

The musical satire features music, lyrics and book by a former Obama campaign organizer Eli Bauman (“NBC’s Maya & Marty”), with additional songs co-written by Eli Bauman and Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (Sha Na Na). This brilliantly funny musical stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC’s “The Voice”) as Barack Obama and Shanice (Award-winning R&B artist – “I Love Your Smile” and OWN’s “Flex & Shanice”) as Michelle Obama.

Barack Obama’s election changed history. And as we can clearly see, it also ended racism forever! But 44 is the story of Obama you won’t read about in history books…because history books are now banned in most states. But also because 44 is the story of Obama as Joe Biden kinda sorta remembers it…

The entire political world is buzzing about 44! Barack Obama exclaims, “Of all the musicals about my Presidency, this is one of them.” Alex Jones raves, “The Radical Left Deep State White Woke-er Globalist Cabal has done it again!” And Bill Clinton moans, “I came. I saw. I came.”

So, if you enjoy good live music, and love Freedom, do your patriotic duty and see 44.

If not for yourself, for your country…

Tickets range from $45.00 to $100.00 and are on sale now at 44ObamaMusical.com or BourbonRoomHollywood.com. (Note: A $25 minimum spend per person for food and/or drink is required at the Bourbon Room Hollywood in addition to the ticket purchase.)

44 – The unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL will be available on the following dates:

-Wednesday, Oct 11, 2023

-Thursday, Oct 12, 2023

-Friday, Oct 13, 2023

-Saturday, Oct 14, 2023

-Wednesday, Oct 25, 2023

-Thursday, Oct 26, 2023

-Friday, Oct 27, 2023

-Saturday, Oct 28, 2023

-Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023

-Thursday, Nov 2, 2023

-Friday, Nov 3, 2023

-Saturday, Nov 4, 2023

-Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023

-Thursday, Nov 9, 2023

-Friday, Nov 10, 2023

-Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023

-Thursday, Nov 16, 2023

-Friday, Nov 17, 2023

-Saturday, Nov 18, 2023