33rd Annual Clark’s Christmas Kids Raises $1,440,000

This month, Clark Howard and Cox Media Group Atlanta’s WSB in Atlanta once again helped to fulfill the Christmas lists of 8,137 children in foster care in Georgia through the Clark’s Christmas Kids program. Now in the 33rd year, this partnership between 95.5 WSB, Clark.com, Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and Walmart, has the mission of ensuring that every child in the Georgia foster care system has at least one gift on Christmas day.

This year the program raised over $1,440,000 which will provide over 24,400 gifts to children in Georgia. People from all over North Georgia, and beyond, donated to Clark’s Christmas Kids in 2023, through ClarksChristmasKids.com or in-person at the three Walmart events and 95.5 WSB live broadcasts.

“Thank you so much to the 95.5 WSB listeners for ensuring every child in foster care in the state of Georgia wakes up to presents on Christmas morning! It means the world to dad and our whole family that you made this happen,” said Rebecca Howard Jennings, and daughter of Clark Howard.

“The 95.5 WSB audience is just amazing. For the 33rd year they’ve shown up with an incredible spirit of generosity to make sure the kids have a very merry Christmas,” said 95.5 WSB Director of Branding & Programming Ken Charles. “Our entire team supports Clark’s mission to make sure every foster child has at least one toy for Christmas and I’m so thankful our listeners come through every year.”