300 Entertainment Names Aimie Vaughan-Früehe SVP/Promotion

300 ENTERTAINMENT has named AIMIE VAUGHAN-FRÜEHE as its SVP/Promotion. Most recently, VAUGHAN-FRÜEHE spent 17 years at COLUMBIA RECORDS, finishing her tenure as VP/Promotion. She will remain based in LOS ANGELES.

About her addition to company, she commented, “I was excited from the moment 300 reached out. It’s a different age, and you can make a big difference with a young and hungry label. Coming from the major label system, it’s a fun and new world to push my limits and spread my wings. Led by KEVIN and ROGER GOLD, the team is so passionate, and they work incredibly well together. It’s an honor to be a part of it. I look forward to working closely with the team to break some amazing new artists.”

“We’re so excited to welcome Aimie to the family,” said CEO/Co-Founder KEVIN LILES. “She stands out amongst this generation’s visionary promotion minds. AIMIE’s impeccable reputation and uncanny ability to break acts on multiple promotional formats and platforms sets her apart. We’re confident she’ll be not only integral, but invaluable to 300’s further evolution, expansion, and success.”

BILL BURRS will be transitioning into a new business development role at 300 ENTERTAINMENT. He will continue to report to LILES.