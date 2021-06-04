3 Doors Down Announce “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour”

3 Doors Down will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. “Kryptonite,” which launched their career, has become a juggernaut hit across the globe that generations now sing. 2020 marked the 20th Anniversary of their debut, and for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits on The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. Produced by Live Nation, tickets for the tour will be available HERE.

Special guests Seether, who currently have the #1 Record at Rock Radio, will join the tour as direct support on select dates throughout the summer.

“Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we released The Better Life.” 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold shares. “That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer. It’s going to be a blast, and we can’t wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!”

Earlier this year, 3 DOORS DOWN released a re-mastered, 20th Anniversary Edition of The Better Life album along with the nine-song “Escatawpa Sessions” as a box set on high-quality 3LP vinyl. The “Escatawpa Sessions,” recorded in the band’s Mississippi hometown in 1996, features seven demo versions from The Better Life, as well as three previously unreleased tracks. The 3LP box set features a custom lithograph, a six-page booklet with never-before-seen photos and extensive liner notes, and interviews with the band and executives from their label and talent agency. A 2CD and an expanded digital album of The Better Life are also available now, and each feature four new bonus tracks including, “The Better Life (XX Mix),” a new mix by Grammy Award-winning Chris Lord-Alge, “Kryptonite (2000 Acoustic),” “Be Like That (2000 Acoustic),” and “Wasted Me (With Harp Version).” Order THE BETTER LIFE 20th Anniversary Edition now HERE.

Tickets for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour dates go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10am local time. On select shows, 3 Doors Down will be offering special 20th anniversary VIP packages. All VIP packages will be available starting Wednesday, June 2, at 10am local time. Citi is the official presale credit card of The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 2 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 3 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete details, please visit HERE. More information can be found at 3doorsdown.com.

Confirmed appearances include:

*Not a Live Nation Date

06.26.21* Island Grove Regional Park Greeley, CO 07.17.21* The Rose Music Center Huber Heights, OH (special guest Seether) 07.18.21* Corbin Arena Corbin, KY (special guest Seether) 07.22.21 Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA (special guest Seether) 07.23.21 The Wharf Amphitheater Orange Beach, AL (special guest Seether) 07.24.21 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL (special guest Seether) 07.29.21 Brookshire Grocery Arena Bossier City, LA (special guest Seether) 07.30.21 Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland Sugarland, TX (special guest Seether) 07.31.21 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX (special guest Seether) 08.05.21 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago, IL (special guest Seether) 08.06.21 TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN (special guest Seether) 08.07.21 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI (special guest Seether) 08.12.21* Stir Cove Casino Council Bluffs, IA (special guest Seether) 08.13.21* Mystic Lake Casino Prior Lake, MN (special guest Candlebox) 08.14.21* Sky Dancer Casino Belcourt, ND (special guest Seether) 08.19.21 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre Wantagh, NY (special guest Seether) 08.20.21 MECU Pavilion Baltimore, MD (special guest Seether) 08.21.21 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA (special guest Seether) 08.27.21* Harrah’s Resort SoCal Funner, CA (special guest Theory Of A Deadman) 08.28.21* The Event Center at Harrah’s AK Chin Casino Maricopa, AZ (special guest Theory Of A Deadman) 08.29.21* Vino Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles, CA (special guest Theory Of A Deadman) 08.31.21* San Jose Civic Theater San Jose, CA (special guest Seether) 09.02.21* Rolling Hills Casino Corning, CA (special guest Seether) 09.03.21* Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort Reno, NV (special guest Seether) 09.05.21* Fremont Street Experience Las Vegas, NV (special guest Seether) 09.07.21 USANA Amphitheatre Salt Lake City, UT (special guest Seether) 09.08.21 Bellco Theatre Denver, CO (special guest Seether) 09.10.21 The Rust Belt East Moline, IL (special guest Chayce Beckham) 09.11.21 Allegan County Fair Allegan, MI (special guest Chayce Beckham) 09.12.21 Saint Louis Music Park St. Louis, MO (special guest Chayce Beckham) 09.23.21 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS (special guest Seether) 09.24.21 Walmart AMP Rogers, AR (special guest Seether) 09.25.21 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN (special guest Seether) 09.30.21 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH (special guest Blackberry Smoke) 10.01.21 Bold Point Park Providence, RI (special guest Blackberry Smoke) 10.02.21 Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT TBA 10.07.21 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC (special guest Koe Wetzel) 10.08.21 CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville, SC (special guest Koe Wetzel) 10.09.21 Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta, GA (special guest Koe Wetzel) 10.14.21 Daily’s Place Jacksonville, FL (special guest Seether) 10.15.21* Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL (special guest Seether) 10.16.21 iThink Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL (special guest Seether)

Formed in 1995, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet’s many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including “Songwriter of the Year.” Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.” In 2021, in celebration of its 20th Anniversary, for the first time ever, the band will play The Better Life in its entirety, front to back, along with the rest of their hits.

