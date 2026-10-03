2027 New Music Awards Nomination Period Now Open

The New Music Awards (NMAs) have officially launched the entry period for the 2027 awards season. Known across the industry as “New Music’s Biggest Night,” the annual awards show produced by New Music Weekly celebrates excellence by honoring outstanding achievements in radio, music, independent/major artists, and radio programmers. The upcoming awards will recognize excellence in music production, radio airplay, and industry contributions spanning October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.

Nominations composed of music industry executives, programmers, fans and radio professionals will submit nomination ballots to determine the nominees across all major categories, including Radio Station of the Year, Program Director of the Year, and Artist of the Year, among other categories.

Winners will be announced and recognized by New Music Awards in early 2027.

Participating radio stations, artists, labels, and industry professionals can submit their entries and nominations online via the official New Music Awards portal during the open eligibility window.

Submissions must be finalized by November 30th.