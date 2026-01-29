2026 New Music Awards: Meet the Nominees
New Music Weekly has officially revealed the nominations for the 2026 New Music Awards, kicking off another year of celebrating the artists, radio programmers, and industry professionals who help shape today’s music landscape. This year’s ballot reflects the continued rise of both chart‑topping stars and fast‑growing independent voices.
Among the major‑label standouts earning top recognition are Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims—all of whom have dominated playlists, airwaves, and fan conversations throughout the past year. On the independent side, Michele Bettencourt, John Jurney, and Eileen Carey lead a diverse group of emerging and established indie artists whose momentum has been impossible to ignore.
The New Music Awards also extend beyond artists, honoring the essential contributors behind the scenes. This year’s nominations include a wide range of radio stations, program directors, music directors, and industry executives, acknowledging their ongoing commitment to breaking new music and supporting rising talent.
For the first time this cycle, fans and subscribers will play an even more active role in determining the winners. Voting is now open on the New Music Weekly website, giving music lovers the chance to directly influence the outcome of one of the industry’s most inclusive award platforms.
Meanwhile, the magazine is already in pre‑production for a special NMA Nominees Edition, which will spotlight this year’s contenders with expanded features, artist reflections, and behind‑the‑scenes insights. Nominees are encouraged to participate, and many are expected to share their excitement and achievements within this commemorative issue. Special advertising opportunities tied to the NMA nominations are now available through New Music Weekly.
Fans, artists, and industry members can explore the full list of nominees and cast their votes by visiting the NMA Ballot
Below is the complete roster of nominees for the 2026 New Music Awards:
Top40/CHR Song of the Year:
“Abracadabra” Lady Gaga
“Anxiety” Doechii
“Apt.” Rosé and Bruno Mars
“DtMF” Bad Bunny
“Manchild” Sabrina Carpenter
“Testimony” Cabela & Schmitt
“Wildflower” Billie Eilish
Top40/CHR Male Artist of the Year:
Alex Warren
Bad Bunny
Benson Boone
Myles Smith
Jelly Roll
Justin Bieber
Weeknd
Top40/CHR Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Doechii
Lady Gaga
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Top40/CHR Group of the Year:
Clipse, Pusha T, and Malice
Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey, Nuna, Rei Ami
Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Rosé and Bruno Mars
New Top40/CHR Artist/Group of the Year:
Addison Rae
Katseye
Leon Thomas
Lola Young
MGK
Olivia Dean
Sombr
Top40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Cabela & Schmitt
Huntr/x
Lola Young
PT The Gospel Spitter
Turnstile
Zara Larsson
Top40/CHR Radio Station of the Year:
KLQQ
KQID
KRYC
KSPI
Top40/CHR Program/Music Director of the Year:
Dan Mathews
Jason Kranz
Jim Koski
Joshua Godwin
Top40/CHR Record Label of the Year:
BMG
Columbia
Sony
Universal
AC Song of the Year:
“Holy Water” Marshmello & Jell Roll
“Love Me Not” Ravyn Lenae
“Manchild” Sabrina Carpenter
“Mystical Magical” Benson Boone
“Ordinary” Alex Warren
“Revolving Door” Tate McRae
“Undressed” Sombr
“Wildflower” Billie Eilish
AC Male Artist of the Year:
Benson Boone
John Jurney
Justin Bieber
Myles Smith
Sombr
AC Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Eileen Carey
Ravyn Lenae
Sabrina Carpenter
Sarah Reeves
AC Group of the Year:
Alex Warren w/Rose
Harper Grace w/Kelsey Hart
Jonas Brothers
OneRepublic
Maroon 5 & Lil Wayne
Marshmello & Jell Roll
Morgan Wallen w/Tate McRae
New AC Artist/Group of the Year:
Bad Suns
Blackpink
Head And The Heart
Huntr/X
Luchino
Michele Bettencourt w/Vampire Time’s
The Grimm
AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Cabela & Schmitt
DPB w/Ouiwey Collins
John Jurney
Lana Del Rey
Lawrence Cameron McGhee
Shinedown
AC Radio Station of the Year:
KKUL
Radio Max Music
WDNH
WNHE-1
WOCO
AC Program/Music Director of the Year:
Brigitte Reinert
Larry Kazynsnki
Michael Stanton
Ron Dale
Ron Kovacs
AC Record Label of the Year:
Atlantic
Sony
UMG
WMG
Country Song of the Year:
“A Song To Sing” Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
“Good Times & Tan Lines” Zach Top
“I Got Better” Morgan Wallen
“Happen To Me” Russell Dickerson
“Heart Of Stone” Jelly Roll
“Nose On The Grindstone” Tyler Childers
Country Male Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Rob Georg
Russell Dickerson
Zach Top
Country Female Artist of the Year:
Dasha
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Margo Price
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Country Group of the Year:
Brandon Lake w/Jelly Roll
Lauren Alaina w/Chase Matthew
Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
Parmalee
Rascal Flatts & Jonas Brothers
Riley Green w/Ella Langley
Scotty McCreery w/Hootie & The Blowfish
Tim McGraw w/Parker McCollum
New Country Artist/Group of the Year:
Ella Langley
Greyland James
Gigi Perez
Hudson Westbrook
Joshua Slone
Tucker Wetmore
Zach Top
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Bailey Zimmerman
Corey Kent
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Riley Green
Shaboozey
Zach Bryan
Zach Top
Country Radio Station of the Year of the Year:
Country Bear
Hot Country 102
KDKD
KGFY
KKUL Country
KOKX
WOCO
Country Program/Music Director of the Year:
Brian Dougherty
Jay McRae
Larry Kaszynski
Randy Gerrald
Stan Edwards
Steve Stevens
Thomas Barstow
Country Record Label of the Year:
RCA
Stoney Creek
Sony
UMG
WMG
Crossover Artist/Band of the Year:
Jelly Roll
Post Malone
The Grimm
Radio Promotion/Marketing & Publicity/PR of the Year:
2911 Media
Alan Young Promotions
GrassRoots Promotion
Jennifer Blair Promotions
Music City Media
PLA Media
Williams Promotions