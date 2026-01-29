2026 New Music Awards: Meet the Nominees

New Music Weekly has officially revealed the nominations for the 2026 New Music Awards, kicking off another year of celebrating the artists, radio programmers, and industry professionals who help shape today’s music landscape. This year’s ballot reflects the continued rise of both chart‑topping stars and fast‑growing independent voices.

Among the major‑label standouts earning top recognition are Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims—all of whom have dominated playlists, airwaves, and fan conversations throughout the past year. On the independent side, Michele Bettencourt, John Jurney, and Eileen Carey lead a diverse group of emerging and established indie artists whose momentum has been impossible to ignore.

The New Music Awards also extend beyond artists, honoring the essential contributors behind the scenes. This year’s nominations include a wide range of radio stations, program directors, music directors, and industry executives, acknowledging their ongoing commitment to breaking new music and supporting rising talent.

For the first time this cycle, fans and subscribers will play an even more active role in determining the winners. Voting is now open on the New Music Weekly website, giving music lovers the chance to directly influence the outcome of one of the industry’s most inclusive award platforms.

Meanwhile, the magazine is already in pre‑production for a special NMA Nominees Edition, which will spotlight this year’s contenders with expanded features, artist reflections, and behind‑the‑scenes insights. Nominees are encouraged to participate, and many are expected to share their excitement and achievements within this commemorative issue. Special advertising opportunities tied to the NMA nominations are now available through New Music Weekly.

Fans, artists, and industry members can explore the full list of nominees and cast their votes by visiting the NMA Ballot

Below is the complete roster of nominees for the 2026 New Music Awards:

Top40/CHR Song of the Year:

“Abracadabra” Lady Gaga

“Anxiety” Doechii

“Apt.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

“DtMF” Bad Bunny

“Manchild” Sabrina Carpenter

“Testimony” Cabela & Schmitt

“Wildflower” Billie Eilish

Top40/CHR Male Artist of the Year:

Alex Warren

Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Myles Smith

Jelly Roll

Justin Bieber

Weeknd

Top40/CHR Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Top40/CHR Group of the Year:

Clipse, Pusha T, and Malice

Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey, Nuna, Rei Ami

Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Rosé and Bruno Mars

New Top40/CHR Artist/Group of the Year:

Addison Rae

Katseye

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

MGK

Olivia Dean

Sombr

Top40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Cabela & Schmitt

Huntr/x

Lola Young

PT The Gospel Spitter

Turnstile

Zara Larsson

Top40/CHR Radio Station of the Year:

KLQQ

KQID

KRYC

KSPI

Top40/CHR Program/Music Director of the Year:

Dan Mathews

Jason Kranz

Jim Koski

Joshua Godwin

Top40/CHR Record Label of the Year:

BMG

Columbia

Sony

Universal

AC Song of the Year:

“Holy Water” Marshmello & Jell Roll

“Love Me Not” Ravyn Lenae

“Manchild” Sabrina Carpenter

“Mystical Magical” Benson Boone

“Ordinary” Alex Warren

“Revolving Door” Tate McRae

“Undressed” Sombr

“Wildflower” Billie Eilish

AC Male Artist of the Year:

Benson Boone

John Jurney

Justin Bieber

Myles Smith

Sombr

AC Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Eileen Carey

Ravyn Lenae

Sabrina Carpenter

Sarah Reeves

AC Group of the Year:

Alex Warren w/Rose

Harper Grace w/Kelsey Hart

Jonas Brothers

OneRepublic

Maroon 5 & Lil Wayne

Marshmello & Jell Roll

Morgan Wallen w/Tate McRae

New AC Artist/Group of the Year:

Bad Suns

Blackpink

Head And The Heart

Huntr/X

Luchino

Michele Bettencourt w/Vampire Time’s

The Grimm

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Cabela & Schmitt

DPB w/Ouiwey Collins

John Jurney

Lana Del Rey

Lawrence Cameron McGhee

Shinedown

AC Radio Station of the Year:

KKUL

Radio Max Music

WDNH

WNHE-1

WOCO

AC Program/Music Director of the Year:

Brigitte Reinert

Larry Kazynsnki

Michael Stanton

Ron Dale

Ron Kovacs

AC Record Label of the Year:

Atlantic

Sony

UMG

WMG

Country Song of the Year:

“A Song To Sing” Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

“Good Times & Tan Lines” Zach Top

“I Got Better” Morgan Wallen

“Happen To Me” Russell Dickerson

“Heart Of Stone” Jelly Roll

“Nose On The Grindstone” Tyler Childers

Country Male Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Rob Georg

Russell Dickerson

Zach Top

Country Female Artist of the Year:

Dasha

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Margo Price

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Country Group of the Year:

Brandon Lake w/Jelly Roll

Lauren Alaina w/Chase Matthew

Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Parmalee

Rascal Flatts & Jonas Brothers

Riley Green w/Ella Langley

Scotty McCreery w/Hootie & The Blowfish

Tim McGraw w/Parker McCollum

New Country Artist/Group of the Year:

Ella Langley

Greyland James

Gigi Perez

Hudson Westbrook

Joshua Slone

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Zach Bryan

Zach Top

Country Radio Station of the Year of the Year:

Country Bear

Hot Country 102

KDKD

KGFY

KKUL Country

KOKX

WOCO

Country Program/Music Director of the Year:

Brian Dougherty

Jay McRae

Larry Kaszynski

Randy Gerrald

Stan Edwards

Steve Stevens

Thomas Barstow

Country Record Label of the Year:

RCA

Stoney Creek

Sony

UMG

WMG

Crossover Artist/Band of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Post Malone

The Grimm

Radio Promotion/Marketing & Publicity/PR of the Year:

2911 Media

Alan Young Promotions

GrassRoots Promotion

Jennifer Blair Promotions

Music City Media

PLA Media

Williams Promotions