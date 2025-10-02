2025 Top40 Music Breakouts

Top40 has a lot to brag about thanks to a few solid entries that include Doja Cat “Jealous Type” (RCA), Smith “Halloween Song” (Hitmaker/10k Projects) and Zara Larsson “Crush” (Epic). They are all buzzing hard at radio right now. Doja Cat continues to deliver infectious hooks, and “Jealous Type” is burning up requests according to our programmers. Smith’s spooky-pop “Halloween Song” is a seasonal favorite that refuses to fade. Zara Larsson’s “Crush” is picking up big spins thanks to its irresistible pop shimmer. Three major voices, all commanding serious listener attention.

There are many standouts this time out that includes Chris Brown’s “Holy Blindfold” (RCA) that continues to showcase his trademark blend of R&B and pop firepower are grabbing momentum on Top40 playlists across the country. Sean Paul keeps dancehall alive with the catchy and rhythmic “Ginger,” a club-ready staple. Meanwhile, Sombr breaks into mainstream consciousness with “Back To Friends (Warner),” a relatable anthem about reconnection that’s already topping listener request lists nationwide.

MGK “cliche” (Interscope/ICLG), has been pulling big adds week after week. He brings raw pop-punk emotion on “cliche,” continuing his genre-blending streak. Tate McRae’s “Revolving Door” (RCA) is connecting with Gen Z audiences in every possible way. It’s super catchy chorus is sticking in everyone’s head including yours truly. Charli XCX fires up the spins with “Party 4 U,” (Atlantic) a glossy, synth-heavy jam that music directors say has “instant smash” written all over it.

Marshmello and Jelly Roll have a good thing going as they deliver a surprising yet effective blend of EDM and country grit on “Holy Water” (Mercury/Big Loud/Republic). Chappell Roan’s “The Subway” (Island/Republic) is quickly becoming a cult favorite with program directors on our panel that are citing its bold lyrics and vocal power. Calvin Harris teams with rising talent Clementine Douglas for “Blessings,” (Columbia) a euphoric festival-ready track.

Justin Bieber “Daisies” (Def Jam/Republic) has been building steam. He really proves his staying power with this heartfelt track flooding pop stations with enough requests to keep him going at the format. Huntr/X, Ejae, Audrey… “Golden” (Republic) is generating buzz for its genre-bending pop-soul mix that seems to be catching on in a very bog way. Katseye “Gabriela” (HYBE/Geffen/ICLG) the global girl group sensation, continues to impress with a track that’s sweeping playlists from coast to coast here in the USA & worldwide and marking them as one of 2025’s hottest breakout acts.

On the independent side, artists are also making chart moves. DPB w/Ouiwey Collins “American Strong” (MTS) is resonating as a feel-good anthem of unity. Meanwhile, The Perfect Storm “We Fell In Love” (MTS) is winning over audiences with its timeless romantic energy. These indie names prove that radio still champions heartfelt, grassroots artistry.

More independent voices are climbing, with Lawrence Cameron McGhee “It’s Just Love” (Record High Music), and Eileen Carey, a multi-award-winning country-pop artist, brings emotional depth to “Carry Me Away.” McGhee’s “It’s Just Love” is being praised for its soulful sincerity, while Cabela & Schmitt’s “Testimony” offers a moving, reflective track that’s generating strong online buzz. These indie acts are proving they belong alongside the majors.

Michele Bettencourt w/Vampire Time’s “Everybody Loves A Circus” (Licorice Pizza) is gaining traction, thanks to its playful, whimsical tone and catchy beat. Bettencourt’s unique artistic vision is attracting radio support, pushing this indie release up the charts. Shinedown is back and that’s always a great thing. They are putting it all on the line with their “Three Six Five” (Atlantic). It’s really great to have them back and it appears that radio is well behind this strong single. I will have more for you on the best breaking hits at Top40 radio next time right here.