2025 NMA Winners & Indie Artist Special Edition

Welcome to a very special issue for us here at New Music Weekly. We are thrilled to pay tribute to all of the winners for our 2025 New Music Awards. For this issue we also put the spotlight on our Independent artists and bands that play such an important part of our music industry. A good number of our Indie artists also qualified for a well deserved New Music Award.

Major label artists and groups abound when it came to our annual award selections. There are a few female artists that had a most spectacular showing that deserved and received NMA Award attention. Sabrina Carpenter found herself in our winner’s circle and the votes for her were “off the charts”. Also there was no doubt about the impact that Chappell Roan has had on radio over this past year. So with that in mind there was no surprise that she became a solid NMA winner.

In the male artist category, no one had a better run then Benson Boone. This former American Idol contestant has really turned his career around and in a very big way indeed. His live television appearances have really served him well. He also had a massive showing at radio and has helped to cement himself as a major player in today’s music industry. There will be more to come from the amazing Benson Boone.

Independent music artists also found themselves in the winner’s circle thanks to your votes and support. Recording artist DPB found himself on our pop charts from Top40 to Hot AC and still commands huge respect at radio. Long time favorite Eileen Carey also found herself in our winner’s circle as she continues to build fans and a strong following here and around the USA. Independent music artists definitely made their mark in a very strong way all year long and charted well here at New Music Weekly.

The NMA Awards also lauded numerous radio stations, radio and music program directors that played a critical part in our radio chart activities. Additional industry professionals were also honored for their amazing work over the past year. We applaud all of those winners and nominees for the amazing work they have done in their contribution to our NMA award system.

New Music Weekly has once again provided an open ballot that allowed our subscribers and music fans a chance to participate in turning the nominations into well-deserved wins. We had an overwhelming response that provided a record setting amount of votes that figured into the final outcome. We also polled a number of music and program directors so that they also had a helping hand in the final outcome. It was a real thrill to see the amount of response we received over this award process and it just keeps getting bigger and music better each and every year.

New Music Weekly continues to offer the very best tools of the trade. From our published music magazine to our STS tracking system and the like, we always have you covered as we continue to level the playing field. We congratulate all of our New Music Award Winners & Nominees and we look forward to an even bigger and better year ahead.