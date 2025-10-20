2025 FALL MUSIC PREVIEW

As fall unfolds, fresh radio singles heat up the airwaves—setting the perfect tempo as we edge into the holiday music season faster than you can say “deck the halls”. These tracks get you primed for pumpkin-spiced vibes and countdown playlists, while laying musical groundwork for those festive jingles that always sneak up on us.

This summer of 2025 provided us with some amazing music highlights. It did seem however to end almost before it began. In the top of the pop charts, if your name was Sabrina Carpenter, you could say that you had a very productive and chart-breaking summer. If you were in the Country field and your name was Megan Moroney you could say that it was a breakout summer for you at that format. Regardless music provided a little something for everyone and that made radio and their listeners all pretty happy campers.

For the fall season major labels are lining up some enviable releases this season—with Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” (RCA), Zara Larsson’s sultry “Crush” (Epic), and the dynamic duo of Marshmello & Jelly Roll bringing “Holy Water” (Mercury/Big Loud). Expect these tracks to resonate on mainstream radio and streaming playlists all fall long. They are already off to a very impressive start and we will see how it all plays out very soon.

Eyes are on rising talents too: Chappell Roan’s edgy “The Subway” (Island/Republic) is turning heads, while Motown/ICLG newcomer Leon Thomas grips listeners with his heartfelt release “Mutt.” These artists are poised to prove they have staying power—even beyond radio rotation.

The Independent music scene is alive and well and we have great movement in motion. Kenneth Roy captivates with “Two Of A Kind” (Independent), and John Jurney’s empowering anthem “Be Your Own Hero” (Most Likely Music) is gaining traction. Their authentic sound and DIY spirit are resonating across digital platforms and beyond. Indie breakthroughs abound with Michele Bettencourt’s haunting “Everybody Loves A Circus” (Licorice Pizza) shines, while Buck McCoy’s “Paris Texas Man” (Weir Brothers) features prominently in the upcoming Netflix flick The Wrong Paris, set to debut September 12. The film blends romance and mystery, promising a standout moment for his evocative track.

New Music Weekly puts artists front and center—whether major label or indie rising star. Our charts spotlight their latest singles for empowering underdogs and household names alike. Thanks to our industry insight and promotional reach, we’re leveling the playing field and giving every artist a platform to shine. Fall always brings music magic—crisp air, golden leaves, and songs that feel like sweater weather. Whether it’s cinematic organics or modern beats, this season’s vibe primes listeners for cozy gatherings and mood-setting tunes. And before we know it, festive jingles will be filling our playlists once again. The future is now: nominations are open for the 2026 New Music Awards! Visit our NMA website to cast your votes today. Join the New Music Revolution and help shape tomorrow’s stars—your vote could define the next breakout artist.

Make sure to take New Music Weekly on the road for your Fall travels. Our digital magazine is proving to be a real winner as artists from both the major to the independent arena really love to see their names on the pages of our magazine. We have tried hard to give you the best overview of what is really going on in radio. Now that the football season is also here it is time to celebrate music and sports that give us all a sense of security during this all important fall season.