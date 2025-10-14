2025 AC Music Resonates with Listeners

Disco Lines X Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” (Nice Life/Atlantic) is making serious waves in the AC40 radio world. With a fusion of infectious dance beats and Tinashe’s signature vocal style, the track is a hit among program directors and radio stations. Tinashe, known for her genre-blending approach, continues to capture attention as her song climbs the charts. Sarah Reeves, with her emotionally resonant single “Cloud Nine” (Curb), is gaining rapid traction. The singer-songwriter’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics are striking a chord with listeners, making it a favorite for both requests and on-air spins. Her journey from country roots to pop is clearly resonating with a broader audience. Steven Malcolm & KB, teaming up with King & Country on “Yes” (Curb), have created an uplifting anthem that’s catching fire on AC40 playlists. The collaboration brings together their unique blend of hip-hop, pop, and Christian music influences, appealing to diverse audiences and driving requests across stations.

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” (RCA) is quickly becoming a crowd favorite at radio stations nationwide. His distinctive voice and the song’s relatable, feel-good message make it a standout on the charts. Listeners are showing major support, and radio program directors are reporting consistent airplay. Russell Dickerson’s “Happen To Me” (Triple Tigers) is heating up the airwaves with its catchy hooks and heartfelt country-pop vibe. Dickerson’s strong fanbase, combined with the song’s relatable lyrics, has translated into strong listener demand, and it’s driving steady radio spins. Leon Thomas, signed to Motown/ICLG, is gaining attention with his track “Mutt.” Known for his soulful style and smooth delivery, Thomas is attracting radio support and online buzz as the song grows in popularity. His unique blend of R&B and pop is resonating with AC40 listeners, securing him a spot on the charts.

Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” (Buckles Laboratories/Epic) has become a standout hit in the R&B world, with rave reviews from radio programmers and online listeners. Mariah’s sultry, emotive delivery is creating a buzz, especially as it climbs steadily on AC40 playlists. Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me” (RCA) is turning heads at radio stations across the country. The singer’s bold, unapologetic lyrics and striking vocal performance are winning fans over, pushing the song to new heights on air and in listener requests. Coffey Anderson’s “Blue Jean Queen” (Lakeside) is a standout at radio, bringing a mix of classic country vibes with modern flair. His soulful voice and nostalgic themes are resonating with audiences, making it a top request track on AC40 stations.

Wizthemc And Bees & Honey’s “Show Me Love” (Epic-Bamboo) is a track that’s gaining significant airplay thanks to its infectious energy and memorable hooks. The collaboration is striking a chord with listeners, and radio stations are reporting growing requests and positive feedback. Russell Dickerson’s “Happen To Me” (Triple Tigers) continues to make a major impact on the charts. The song’s blend of pop-country crossover and universal appeal has earned it a place on heavy rotation across AC40 radio formats. Disco Lines X Tinashe’s “No Broke Boys” (Nice Life/Atlantic) is gaining momentum as it proves to be a radio favorite, especially with its danceable beats and Tinashe’s undeniable presence. The track is steadily becoming a top contender for mainstream AC40 airplay.

Alex Warren’s “On My Mind” (Atlantic) is catching the attention of radio stations with its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics. Warren, who is rapidly building a ground, is seeing strong support from both on-air spins and online activity, making him a rising star on AC40 playlists. Blackpink’s “JUMP” (YG Ent/The Orchard) is creating a huge buzz, blending powerful pop elements with an infectious energy that fans can’t get enough of. The song’s rapid ascent through charts and stations highlights the growing global appeal of the K-pop superstars. Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry” (Republic) is striking a chord with listeners as well.

Several independent artists are also making the mark that includes Kenneth Roy’s “Two Of A Kind” (Independent) which is a smooth, soul-filled track. John Jurney’s “Be Your Own Hero” (Most Likely Music) is gaining momentum while Boni Jane “Measure Of My Love” (Boni Jane Music) has been picking up spins thanks to its heartfelt vocal delivery. The uplifting lyrics has caught the attention of radio stations, making it a standout track on the AC40 scene.