2024 NMAs Nominees Rally in Full Force

We are thrilled to be able to make the big announcement regarding the nominations for our 2024 New Music Awards. We’re already had an outpouring of visitors to the New Music Weekly website and from what we have seen so far, the battle going from NMA nominee to Winner is on. Having the input from music fans, our affiliates and subscribers keeps this much more of a fair and better process. It gives many more opportunities for fans and friends to lobby for their favorites. Once again you can see the numerous major label artists that made the cut along with many strong independent artists and bands. Now the process begins for us as we start to tabulate all of this information and this will keep us rather busy over the next month before the actual winners are announced.

It was no shock to see Taylor Swift’s name on the ballot. No one has had a bigger and better year than Taylor and that’s a fact. Her “Cruel Summer” spent a record number of weeks at the top of multiple charts and continues to pull in spins each and every week. “Calm Down” from Rema & Selena Gomez kept the charts alive and well for a number of solid weeks. “Dance The Night” from Dua Lipa was a massive hit and kept her above the pack for numerous weeks at radio as well. “Lil Boo Thang” from somewhat of a newcomer in Paul Russell also made some rather big waves at radio and he is still going strong.

Jack Harlow continues to build a solid career at the pop formats. It’s no surprise that he is one of the male nominees at Top40 as he found massive success over this past year. It’s also been another solid year for Harry Styles as he continues to build his fortunes in just about everywhere he turns. Miguel most certainly has had a very bright year and has found himself at the top of the charts while building his fan-base worldwide. Paul Russell has also been one of the top male artists over this past year, so it is no surprise to see his name on our nomination list.

When we get into the female category at Top40 just to name a few, you can’t deny the power of Beyonce. She’s really had quite the year and as of now it appears that this upcoming year may even be her best yet. Doja Cat has also been pulling in hit after hit. Her star-making machine has really been on top of the game and we are not surprised to see her high on the nomination list. Dua Lipa has also had a banner year and what an immense talent she is. You add to that the names of Miley Cyrus, SZA and Taylor Swift and you can see that this is going to be quite something when it all gets finalized.

It’s easy to see the many major label artists that are getting their fair share of the activity. It’s also great to see so many independent music artists making the nomination list. From NMA favorite Eileen Carey to Bill Abernathy and Jeremy Parsons, this year the indie artists are quite well represented. Independent artists and bands really had a strong showing each and every week right alongside the major label artists and it shows just how strong that group has become over the past year.

Now that the list has been finalized, this is the time that the real work begins. Please take some time to visit the New Music Weekly website and make your votes known. Not only will you find many artists that deserve some votes and attention, as in years past we again go the extra mile. There are nominations for radio stations, music and program directors and many industry positions that we also honor. They make up a team that helps provide chart information each and every week and they deserve some love the attention.

Once again New Music Weekly continues to deliver the top “tools of the trade”. From our amazing digital magazine that gets serviced all over the USA and around the world, our STS system continues to provide tracking that helps launch the weekly charts. We’d like to congratulate all of our nominees for this year, and we look forward to meeting many of you in the winner’s circle. The rest is now up to you so let’s get busy.