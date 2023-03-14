2023 NMA: The Final Stretch

It’s that time of year when New Music Weekly honors the very best in our 2023 New Music Awards. The ballot is up and it’s great to see so many amazing artists, bands and industry professionals getting the kind of attention they so deserve. We had a record setting amount of votes from the USA and all over the world that had an impact on the nomination process. As you can see from the nominations, major labels held their own with some solid representation across the board, but it was in the independent arena that the light shined ever so bright. At the outset we’d like to send our congratulations to all of those that made the list and we wish all of you the very best towards the final outcome.

No one has had a bigger year than Harry Styles. It’s only fitting to see his “As It Was” making the list for Song of the Year. It was also a record-breaking swing for Lizzo who also makes the top of the pop list. Beyonce came back with a huge album and she makes the top song list as many supported her “Break My Soul” in a very big way. Lots of major label artists in the New Artist category to go over and these newcomers most definitely found their way through a very competitive and crowded field.

Independent artists are also revealed in a very big way for this year’s NMAs. As our tribute to “level the playing field”, many indie artists showed us what they are really made of by not only a strong vote showing but how they faired on our weekly charts from Mainstream to Country. Many of these artists fought right along-side top major label artists and many found success as they proved being on a smaller label worked just as well. Make sure to take a look at some of the artists and bands represented right now on our weekly charts. Now that the table has been set for nominations the work really begins.

For the past few year’s it’s been extremely tough for artists, bands and industry professionals as our economy took a strong hit due to factors related to the Covid situation. Even as things are far better it is still hard to make ends meet for many of our family and friends as we try to just get through the day to day. Music most certainly has played a critical roll in at least lifting up our spirits a bit and shining a positive light on what has been a rather dark situation for so many. During these days and times we look for a positive message and one that gives us the hope and strength to move forward.

Now that the list of nominees has been announced it’s that time to try and turn nominations into much deserved wins. The process of choosing the winners is much the same as with our nominations. There is an open ballot on the New Music Weekly sight under NMA. Take a little time to go over the list of nominees and let your voice be heard. We will also be polling our radio stations, music and program directors to get their feedback on which artists and groups deserve extra special attention. Although their feedback will play an important role in the final outcome it’s really the vote that will count towards the overall final results.

There is certainly no crime in mounting a campaign of sorts in trying to move from nominee to winner. Just as in any political campaign, it’s all about getting your fan base fired up and pushing for votes and support. Some artists have gone the extra mile in running display ads in this issue. They deserve some extra attention for going the extra mile in pushing for support to our subscribers and to music fans in general.

Again, we’d like to take time to thank all of the artists, record labels, radio stations & music professionals who made strong contributions to our publication & to making this award season so very extra special. Without that support we would not be able to do the things we do each and every week. Our radio stations continue to highlight the very best from both the major and independent labels. No please get out the vote!