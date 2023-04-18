2023 NMAs

2023 New Music Awards: And The Winners Are…

New Music Weekly has announced the winners for the 2023New Music Awards. Harry Styles and Beyonce’ are among the many major label artist winners while independent artists, Laurence Elder and Eileen Carey joined numerous indie artists that were crowned NMA winners. NMA provided an “open ballot” from which subscribers and music fans once again had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. This year’s New Music Awards honors more than 30 Winners within the radio industry including radio stations, artists/bands, public relations, and record labels.

For a complete list of New Music Award winners visit NMA:

TOP40/CHR

TOP40 Song of the Year
“As It Was” Harry Styles

TOP40 Male Artist of the Year
Harry Styles

TOP40 Female Artist of the Year
Beyonce

TOP40 Group of the Year
Post Malone w/Doja Cat

TOP40 New Artist of the Year
Steve Lacy

TOP40 New Group of the Year
Shinedown

TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Jax

TOP40 Radio Station of the Year
KPLT

TOP40 Program/Music Director of the Year
Warren Lawrence

TOP40 Promotion of the Year
Add Promotion

TOP40 Record Label of the Year
UMG

AC/HOT AC

Adult Contemporary Song of the Year
“Stay” Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Adult Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran

Adult Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
Adele

Adult Contemporary Group of the Year
Camila Cabello w/Ed Sheeran

Adult Contemporary New Artist of the Year
Laurence Elder

Adult Contemporary New Group of the Year
Jacaranda

Adult Contemporary Breakthrough Artist of the Year
John Jurney

Adult Contemporary Radio Station of the Year
WOCO

Adult Contemporary Program/Music Director of the Year
Larry Kazynsnki

Adult Contemporary Record Label of the Year
Warner 

COUNTRY

Country Song of the Year
“Down Home” Jimmie Allen

Country Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown

Country Female Artist of the Year
Carly Pearce

Country Group of the Year
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Country New Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll

Country New Group of the Year
See Your Shadow

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Joey Canyon

Country Radio Station of the Year
WOCO

Country Program/Music Director of the Year
Thurston Clary

Country Promotion of the Year
Alan Young Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year
RCA Nashville

CROSSOVER

Crossover Artist/Band of the Year
Eileen Carey

PUBLICITY/PR

Publicity/PR of the Year
Kore PR

ABOUT NMA:
New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. The NMAs honor artists/bands, radio programmers, radio stations and the “behind the scene” music industry folks which include radio promotion, publicity/PR and record labels. Reflecting the talent and diversity of both the independent music community, NMA Winners and Finalists represent a mix of both major, as well as independent artists and bands. NMA Winners were selected from the nominated list of Finalists by radio personnel, music industry executives, fans and industry panelists. The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.

