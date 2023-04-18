2023 New Music Awards: And The Winners Are…
New Music Weekly has announced the winners for the 2023New Music Awards. Harry Styles and Beyonce’ are among the many major label artist winners while independent artists, Laurence Elder and Eileen Carey joined numerous indie artists that were crowned NMA winners. NMA provided an “open ballot” from which subscribers and music fans once again had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. This year’s New Music Awards honors more than 30 Winners within the radio industry including radio stations, artists/bands, public relations, and record labels.
New Music Weekly is now in pre-preparation for a special NMA Winners issue. All recent New Music Award winners and artists with new releases should contact the publication that will be offering special discount Ad rates to independent artists & their labels.
TOP40/CHR
TOP40 Song of the Year
“As It Was” Harry Styles
TOP40 Male Artist of the Year
Harry Styles
TOP40 Female Artist of the Year
Beyonce
TOP40 Group of the Year
Post Malone w/Doja Cat
TOP40 New Artist of the Year
Steve Lacy
TOP40 New Group of the Year
Shinedown
TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Jax
TOP40 Radio Station of the Year
KPLT
TOP40 Program/Music Director of the Year
Warren Lawrence
TOP40 Promotion of the Year
Add Promotion
TOP40 Record Label of the Year
UMG
AC/HOT AC
Adult Contemporary Song of the Year
“Stay” Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Adult Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran
Adult Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
Adele
Adult Contemporary Group of the Year
Camila Cabello w/Ed Sheeran
Adult Contemporary New Artist of the Year
Laurence Elder
Adult Contemporary New Group of the Year
Jacaranda
Adult Contemporary Breakthrough Artist of the Year
John Jurney
Adult Contemporary Radio Station of the Year
WOCO
Adult Contemporary Program/Music Director of the Year
Larry Kazynsnki
Adult Contemporary Record Label of the Year
Warner
COUNTRY
Country Song of the Year
“Down Home” Jimmie Allen
Country Male Artist of the Year
Kane Brown
Country Female Artist of the Year
Carly Pearce
Country Group of the Year
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Country New Artist of the Year
Jelly Roll
Country New Group of the Year
See Your Shadow
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Joey Canyon
Country Radio Station of the Year
WOCO
Country Program/Music Director of the Year
Thurston Clary
Country Promotion of the Year
Alan Young Promotions
Country Record Label of the Year
RCA Nashville
CROSSOVER
Crossover Artist/Band of the Year
Eileen Carey
PUBLICITY/PR
Publicity/PR of the Year
Kore PR
ABOUT NMA:
New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. The NMAs honor artists/bands, radio programmers, radio stations and the “behind the scene” music industry folks which include radio promotion, publicity/PR and record labels. Reflecting the talent and diversity of both the independent music community, NMA Winners and Finalists represent a mix of both major, as well as independent artists and bands. NMA Winners were selected from the nominated list of Finalists by radio personnel, music industry executives, fans and industry panelists. The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.