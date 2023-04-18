2023 New Music Awards: And The Winners Are…

New Music Weekly has announced the winners for the 2023New Music Awards. Harry Styles and Beyonce’ are among the many major label artist winners while independent artists, Laurence Elder and Eileen Carey joined numerous indie artists that were crowned NMA winners. NMA provided an “open ballot” from which subscribers and music fans once again had the opportunity to vote for their favorites. This year’s New Music Awards honors more than 30 Winners within the radio industry including radio stations, artists/bands, public relations, and record labels.

New Music Weekly is now in pre-preparation for a special NMA Winners issue. All recent New Music Award winners and artists with new releases should contact the publication that will be offering special discount Ad rates to independent artists & their labels.

TOP40/CHR

TOP40 Song of the Year

“As It Was” Harry Styles

TOP40 Male Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

TOP40 Female Artist of the Year

Beyonce

TOP40 Group of the Year

Post Malone w/Doja Cat

TOP40 New Artist of the Year

Steve Lacy

TOP40 New Group of the Year

Shinedown

TOP40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Jax

TOP40 Radio Station of the Year

KPLT

TOP40 Program/Music Director of the Year

Warren Lawrence

TOP40 Promotion of the Year

Add Promotion

TOP40 Record Label of the Year

UMG

AC/HOT AC

Adult Contemporary Song of the Year

“Stay” Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Adult Contemporary Male Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Adult Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

Adele

Adult Contemporary Group of the Year

Camila Cabello w/Ed Sheeran

Adult Contemporary New Artist of the Year

Laurence Elder

Adult Contemporary New Group of the Year

Jacaranda

Adult Contemporary Breakthrough Artist of the Year

John Jurney

Adult Contemporary Radio Station of the Year

WOCO

Adult Contemporary Program/Music Director of the Year

Larry Kazynsnki

Adult Contemporary Record Label of the Year

Warner

COUNTRY

Country Song of the Year

“Down Home” Jimmie Allen

Country Male Artist of the Year

Kane Brown

Country Female Artist of the Year

Carly Pearce

Country Group of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Country New Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll

Country New Group of the Year

See Your Shadow

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Joey Canyon

Country Radio Station of the Year

WOCO

Country Program/Music Director of the Year

Thurston Clary

Country Promotion of the Year

Alan Young Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year

RCA Nashville

CROSSOVER

Crossover Artist/Band of the Year

Eileen Carey

PUBLICITY/PR

Publicity/PR of the Year

Kore PR

ABOUT NMA:

New Music Awards for the “New Music Revolution” puts major muscle behind independent and major releases. The NMAs honor artists/bands, radio programmers, radio stations and the “behind the scene” music industry folks which include radio promotion, publicity/PR and record labels. Reflecting the talent and diversity of both the independent music community, NMA Winners and Finalists represent a mix of both major, as well as independent artists and bands. NMA Winners were selected from the nominated list of Finalists by radio personnel, music industry executives, fans and industry panelists. The NMAs is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the mainstream obstacles of the corporate world. The NMAs Winners represent independent and major artists/bands and their releases to show the true talent which exists in the music industry today. Voters within the NMAs cast their ballots on the basis of artistic merit and marketing campaigns which reflect a value-centered vision.