2023 Best Adult Contemporary Music to Listen To

There’s no doubt about the fact that recording artist Tate Mcrae is here to stay. His latest in a little song he calls “Greedy” (RCA) is pulling in some major support coast to coast. By the looks of things this early on, you can expect to see this to fly to the very top of the charts in record time. You can take my word on that. Doja Cat keeps ringing in the hits right into the holiday season and make no mistake about that. Her new “Agora Hills” (Kemosabe/RCA) is getting rave reviews from radio programmers all over the USA. It’s actually one of her best so far so we’ll see just how high this one will go.

Morgan Wallen isn’t just happy to take Country music by storm, he wants to go mainstream as well. “Thinkin’ Bout Me” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) puts Morgan on the right track and really opens up a world of new opportunities for him. You can recall not too long ago that his career was almost finished. You wanna talk about a real turn around, well you have it right there under the new and improved Morgan Wallen story.

Zara Larsson has teamed up with the genius that is David Guetta for a real solid barn-burner. “On My Love” (Sommer House/Epic) is the jam that I am referring to and this one is so red-hot that you can hardly touch it. From the very first listen it has you and the production is out of this world. Nicki Minaj is back on a roll and she wants the entire music world to know it. “Last Time I Saw You” (Republic) is another solid track from her and the production team. Also good to see such solid numbers rolling in her favor for this gem.

Teddy Swims is on the fast track to becoming a solid hitmaker. “Lose Control” (Warner) is the latest from this master and the song is simply out of this world. You can expect a very bright future ahead for Teddy as the song appears to be well on it’s way to the top of the charts.

Billie Eilish is back and proving she is worth the wait in gold and platinum. Her current single in “What Was I Made For?” (Darkroom/Interscope) has proven to be a solid one from her as she regains her crown at the top. She may be hot but can’t seem to get close to the power that is Taylor Swift. With her monster concert movie breaking all kinds of records & her “Cruel Summer” (Republic) still a solid Top5, this has truly been the summer of Taylor Swift and maybe the year for her as well.

Charli XCX is still pulling in some rather impressive numbers for her current hit single. “Speed Drive” (Atlantic) is so fast that it’s hard to really keep up with her. I really think it is one of the best tracks out at pop radio these days so make sure to give it a spin and keep all the kids happy. Jain is rocking the music world with some rather strong firepower. The single “Makeba” (Sony France/Spookland) has it all and a bag of chips. Keep this one at the top of your stack and you will be so glad that you did.

I’m thrilled to see that Jelly Roll keeps rocking the AC40 charts. “Need A Favor” (Stoney Creek) which has already topped the country charts, is just so catchy that you can’t help but love it. To think that this is a guy who was in prison not that long ago, it’s really hard to not love his story. Many at radio from pop to country have embraced him in a very big way and as for his redemption, well it’s manifested in his new-found success.

Jacaranda’s new “Freedom, God And Family” (Freezeland Music) is on the move. JusJae is back with a real solid hit in “Need You” (Street Corner/Crank Music). Cabela & Schmitt have a new Christmas song set for release and their debut “This Is My Life” (C&S Music) has really turned into something quite special. John Jurney rocks the free world with “Not Enough You” (Most Likely Music) and Eileen Carey is at her very best with her chart topping “Land With You” (RolleyCstr Music).