2022 Sets Foundation For Country Music’s Future

Jon Pardi is back at the format with another winner and make no mistake about that. His single “Your Heart Or Mine” (Capitol Nashville) is probably one of his best to date so take another listen to this one to be sure. Parker McCollum also has another winner at Country radio. “Handle On You” (MCA Nashville) is so catchy that you can’t put it down. The more we hear it the more we can’t get it out of our heads. This has to be a solid indicator.

The pairing of Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown has really turned into some pure magic. This multi-talented husband and wife duo really bring it on home with “Thank God” (RCA Nashville) & what a real gem this has become. George Birge has a real solid hit on his hands and many of our music and program directors agree. “Mind On You” (RECORDS Nashville) is the gem I’m referring to and this one is racing up the charts big time.

Breland has been quite the surprise to me. From the moment I heard the debut single that is “For What It’s Worth” (Bad Realm/Atlantic/Warner) the more I was truly amazed. From the pictures the label sends out, you would think it was a rapper but don’t let looks fool you as this song is everything Country radio should be in the future, it’s just that good. Shane Profitt is also getting raves and praise at the format for something rather special in “How It Oughta Be” (BMLG). Make sure to give this one some extra special attention.

Keith Urban is as good as he ever was with the new and ever exciting “Brown Eyes Baby” (Capitol Nashville). When you consider how many hits he has had already, just add this one & put it at the very top of the list. Toby Keith is back and that is always a welcome to Country music lovers from coast to coast. “Oklahoma Breakdown” (Show Dog/Thirty Tigers) is the one that is out and about, making listeners happy from ear to ear.

Easton Corbin is getting some well-deserved praise at radio for a song called “I Can’t Decide” (Stone Country). Well I can decide and this one is one of his best in a long while. I’m also really loving the current single from Scotty McCreery. With is “Idol” days well behind him and as you listen to his “It Matters To Her” (Triple Tigers) you have to just marvel about what a turn his career has taken in such a rather short time.

Zach Bryan has a little something going on and he wants the entire world to know about it. “Something in the Orange” (Warner) is the jam that is helping to build music fortunes from coast to coast. The pairing of Hardy & Lainey Wilson has really turned into something rather special. “wait in the truck” (Broken Bow/Big Loud) is a saying often used in my parts of the world and for good reason. Seems somebody is listening to this one.

Luke Combs has another monster single on his hands and stations have been falling all over this one big time. “Going, Going, Gone” (River House/Columbia Nashville) is the jam that I’m referring to. See Your Shadow is getting lots of love and support out there at radio. “Crazy Things Like That” (MTS) is their latest and this one is making big moves from coast to coast. Recording artist Miqa.el is building a huge fan base for “Walking Medicine” (MTS). Joey Canyon has had a brilliant run with his current “On Country Radio” (Glo-Dot) & a big congrats goes out to him.

Tommy Rice & vocalist Ed Silver are making huge waves for the heartfelt “She Loves Me More Than Herself” (Tommy Rice Music) and a big congrats to Tommy Rice. Rob Georg is taking his new “Radio Cowboy” (Coast) to higher ground giving him another hit single. Callie Young moves past a very crowded field with her current “Letting Go” (West Coast Collective). As soon as the nomination ballot is up and running please do your part and cast your list of favorites for this amazing 2022 year in music.