2022 ARTISTS: The Very Best

It’s hard to believe that we are already putting the wrapping paper on 2022. For the past few years it’s been a rather dim picture in music with the Covid situation and our economy suffering in so many ways. Even though we are still in an economic downtrend with much to be fixed and repaired, the music industry has had its best run over the past few years and it is reflected by the fluster of activity we have been tracking here at New Music Weekly.

As we take a review of all things music here at the final months of the year, it’s time to start considering nominations for the annual New Music Awards (NMAs). An open ballot will be up at any time which will allow for subscribers and music fans in general the opportunity to be involved in the nomination process. It’s critical that you participate in this as we want to give as many artists and bands the opportunity to celebrate their good fortunes during this calendar year. The process is simple and is easy to follow.

One of the big advantages of this NMW edition is that it gives both the major and independent music artists a voice. Just as you can see by the charts in this issue, you will find major and indie artists side by side on a race to the “top of the charts”. This is our way of leveling the playing field by making it fair for all to get a chance for some well-deserved attention. This has been a big year for the major label artists, but it has also been a banner year for many independent artists and bands as well.

The year suddenly closed out with a super-charged bang due to the release of the new Taylor Swift album. That also sparked a rather strong volume of singles from Taylor that seem to be dominating the charts. She set records for streaming and album sales alike and that really gave this last quarter quite the jolt. It appears that everything Taylor made the headlines in the music world during this final quarter of 2022.

The final quarter was not just about Taylor Swift but other artists returning for a final shot of music glory at the end of this calendar year. Beyonce made her presence known and in full force as several singles including her new “Cuff It” (Parkwood/Columbia) continue to dominate many of the radio stations playlists from coast to coast. Also at the last moment we have a new single and album from Rihanna that is making a big impact in our final quarter. Her new “Lift Me Up” (Roc Nation/Def Jam) ranked #1 “most added” at Pop radio and continues to move by leaps and bounds up the music charts. Recording artist Meghan Trainor also returned with a new single to radio in “Made You Look” (Epic) that is also getting quite a strong reception on many of our fine radio stations.

This issue is also a tribute to holiday music. With Christmas music playing such a huge role in year-end sales and airplay, many artists are taking full advantage of this situation. It’s not only about Mariah Carey this holiday season although she is a key favorite for many of our music and program directors to be sure. There are a number of independent music artists that are also getting some nice well-deserved attention in 2022. The great thing about holiday music is that once you get a song going, it can become part of a permanent song in many of the music libraries at radio that keep it going year after year.

We’d like to take some time to thank all of the artists, record labels, radio stations & music professionals who made strong contributions to our publication in 2022. Without their endless support we would not be able to do the things we can each and every week. The dedication of program & music directors to report and add music that we monitor on our charts is key to enable us to report to you what is really going on out there. Our radio stations continue to be the shining light that highlights the very best from both the major and independent labels. New Music Weekly will continue to offer the very best “tools of the trade” when it comes to all things music. Take a look at the many artists that contributed to making 2022 one of the best years in music.