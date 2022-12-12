2022 Adult Contemporary Radio Hits: It’s a race to the finish line

AJR is getting raves and support from many of our music and program directors for the latest offering. “World’s Smallest Violin” (AJR Productions/BMG) that marks one of their strangest song titles of the year appears to be a real favorite from this band that is fast becoming the real deal in pop radio. Also pulling in some rather impressive numbers by leaps and bounds is Tate McRae. The new and ever exciting “uh oh” (RCA) is at the top of many programmers list these days for a new entry and so far so very good for Tate.

The Weeknd can do no wrong and he proves it song after song. His latest and greatest in “Die For You” (XO/Republic) appears to be well on its way to becoming another chart breaker for this superstar. Sia has been building a world of believers at radio one at a time. Her current “Unstoppable” (RCA) has taken awhile to take hold but with much perseverance she is finally making her way into Top10 status at a number of reporting stations. It proves that if you stick it out, good things can and will happen for you.

The pairing of Sam Smith & Kim Petras is turning into pure magic. From the moment we heard “Unholy” (Capitol) there was a feeling that something rather special was in the making. With a little time behind it the track is really taken hold to many out there in radioland and for good reason, it’s just that good. JVKE has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Golden Hour” (JVKE/AWAL) is the gem that I’m talking about and many believe that this one of the finest to hit radio during the final quarter of 2022.

Lewis Capaldi is back and that is always a welcome sign for programmers across the USA. This amazing songwriting talent brings us “Forget Me” (Capitol) which is just another masterpiece for this amazing talent. Stephen Sanchez is making friends and building a fan base week after week. The single “Until I Found You” (Mercury/Republic) is quite a remarkable piece of music production and if you are not on it already, you need to be.

Ava Max is rocking the free world one day at a time. Her new and stellar “Million Dollar Baby” (Atlantic) is just what radio ordered in closing out 2022. Make sure to give this one a real shot and your listeners will love you for it. Rema has teamed up with Selena Gomez for a real treat. “Calm Down” (Mavin/Jonzing/Interscope) is the jam that I’m talking about and this one should be given top priority.

Looking at some of the independent artists and bands that are taking the charts by storm look no further than Buffalo Rose. Their “Body Language” (Misra) is off like a rocket and it’s quite a thrill to see the response. DK Davis is taking his current anthem “Take Me To Mexico Amigo” (AMG) to the top of the charts. He got hit pretty hard by the recent weather events in Florida and we all wish him the very best. Garrett Young is taking no prisoners as his current “The Crave” (West Coast Collective) takes flight and what a great song.

Recording artist Laurence Elder is moving fast and furious from mainstream to Country with his debut offering in “Now” (Steel Canyon). This major talent has many more hits in his pocket and we will get a chance to hear a new one from him very soon. The fabulous HeIsTheArtist is off and running from mainstream to Christian radio with his powerful “Parted Waves” (MTS). It’s a great song that deserves your solid attention. Newcomer Steven Fox is making waves all over AC40 with his debut single “Happy Birthday 21” (Long Way). Steven is also a very prolific songwriter and the best is yet to come. John Michael Ferrari is still creating a buzz for “Paint You A Love Song” from the album “My Heart Can’t Breathe” on the Cappy Label.

If it’s great new holiday music you require, look no further than Eileen Carey and her new “Jingle Bell Rock” (Rolleycstr Music) which is oh so good. “The Most Wonderful Time Of the Year” (Markem Records) from Mark Milovats is also one of the best out there this season. From the major label artists to the strong independents we can already see that tis has been a banner year indeed. Your help and attention is needed to help us do our very best.