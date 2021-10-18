2021 Radio Hits: Special Edition

Welcome to our New Music Weekly Special Fall Hits Edition. With the final quarter of the year in full bloom all of the labels and artists are making their final push for 2021. It’s hard to believe that this year is almost over and that we are ever so near the holiday season like it or not that time is almost upon us. For the music industry they are all geared up for this time as well and on the hopes that they can turn 2021 into a profitable year. So far when looking back at last year, the numbers have vastly improved, and it looks like there may me some time to celebrate as much of the industry has gotten back on its feet.

The major labels have pulled out all the stops via their signature artists to make a solid run to the finish line. From Justin Bieber, who has had a pretty big year in music, to the likes of the Jonas Brothers, Coldplay, BTS & others, there has been a huge push to pull the best numbers possible as they wrap up their business for the rest of this year and try to turn their biggest profits to date. They may not have the banner year that they had hoped for but then again it is far better than 2020 which found the industry in a tailspin.

As the major labels try to break ground during this final quarter, the independent labels and artists have truly had a turn-around year at that. All you have to do is take a look at our radio charts from mainstream to country to see the artists and bands that are making huge strides in 2021. Many artists and bands again abandoned the major label machinery in favor of putting out their own music. Again, with the deals that the majors have been offering, taking your music independently has proven to be a winning combination.

With this final quarter of the year now well underway, it’s that time once again to look towards the award show season. Our annual New Music Awards will once again honor artists, bands and record labels via nominations. We will also honor radio stations, programmers, public relation firms and industry professionals who have had a hand in making 2021 a little extra special. No doubt it will be a crowded field, but we expect so see a good solid showing of support from the music industry as we move towards that time.

In the coming weeks we will begin speaking to radio stations, music and program directors about artists and bands that have had an impact on their own local charts. We will take the first step in finding out what really worked for them this year as we begin to plot out the nomination schedule. Also coming up in just a few weeks will be our annual open ballot for artists, bands and industry professionals. The general public, and all of you reading this will have a special hand in helping to choose the New Music Award nominees. We really encourage your participation in this process as it will make the nomination process run as smoothly as it can. Always a bit chaotic, it at least opens the process up to our subscribers and allows for the music fans to have a helping hand as well.

The annual New Music Awards will once again feature formats from AC40, Country, Top40 to College giving the opportunity to shine a solid spotlight on all of the varies music types. After all, NMW provides weekly charts for all of the formats that truly matter and you will also see some solid crossover activity as well. Many artists this year especially made their music accessible to multi-formats. The record labels have come to realize that crossing formats brings a much bigger audience and that means a bigger financial reward for artists and bands on their roster. You can see those artists on our charts in this issue. Country radio especially has seen a huge move towards the mainstream.

New Music Weekly will continue to once again offer the best “tools of the trade” when it comes to showcasing both the major and the independent music artists. Many have taken the time to participate in our special advertising program and we can see that by the special ads in this issue. Our STS tracking & AirplayAccess are second to none in helping to service and chart artists from coast to coast. Let’s have a solid end to 2021.