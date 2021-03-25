2021 New Music Awards Winners Announcement

New Music Weekly, producers of The New Music Awards, has announced the Winners of the 2021 New Music Awards (NMAs). This year’s NMAs honors more than 35 Winners in the categories of music, radio stations, radio programmers and industry executives. Demonstrating the diversity within the music industry, NMA Winners and Nominees represent a mix of established artists such as Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, alongside Independent favorites including Charlie Kulis Band, Garrett Young and rising stars such as Jesse Pepe.

NMA Winners and Nominees were selected by open ballot where industry executives, radio programmers, artists and fans took a hand at the outcome. The NMA’s long standing philosophy as all music is based on its creativity, not the record label of association, it strives to help distinguish independent artists and their music while assisting them overcome mainstream obstacles and reach wider audiences.

New Music Weekly is now in pre-preparation for a special 2021 NMA Winners & Indie Artists edition. All New Music Award Winners and Nominees, as well as artists with new releases should contact us now for special discounted Ad rates.

The complete list of the 2021 NMA Winners can be seen now here.

ABOUT NEW MUSIC AWARDS:

NMA is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics of the corporate world. An award show showing the true talent which exists in the music industry today.

ABOUT NEW MUSIC WEEKLY MAGAZINE:

New Music Weekly has graced the pages of Billboard, R&R, Gavin, Friday Morning Quarterback, Music Connection, Inside Connection and most recently Soap Digest. New Music Weekly has found great success with their charting system which includes Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, College, Americana, and Rock radio stations. With the formation of Backstage Entertainment Group’s Spins Tracking System (STS) it has already impacted over 7000 radio stations worldwide. The weekly music trade publication, which fast became the top chart breaking publication for new music and artists, scored top honors during the event held in Hollywood, California U.S.A. New Music Weekly, founded in 1999, includes reporting radio stations in the genres of Top40/CHR, Adult Contemporary, Hot AC, Country, College, Hip Hop/Rap, Smooth Jazz and Alternative/Rock. NMW’s motivation for providing the most updated radio information is owed to the philosophy of radio pioneer and legend Bill Gavin, who started The Gavin Report as a weekly tip-sheet for radio programmers in the 1950s. It was not until the early 1990’s that Gavin’s philosophy was finally archived with the bureaucracy of major label politics . . . thus the beginning of New Music Weekly Magazine.

New Music Weekly

Email

Tel: 310-325-9997