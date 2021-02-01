2021 New Music Awards Nominations Announcement

New Music Weekly has announced its official nominees for the 2021 New Music Awards. Top40 leaders for best song include “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd, “Diamonds” from Sam Smith and “Dynamite” by BTS, among many others. Male pop artists are back at it again, ranging from Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Lewis Capaldi. While the female pop artist category includes Ariana Grande, Ava Max, Dua Lipa , among others. The Country music category found nominees “God Whispered Your Name” by Keith Urban and “Happy Anywhere” by Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani alongside other contenders in this slot. Country artists Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, and Kane Brown pick up nominations within Male Artists category and Best Female Artists ranged from Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce to Carrie Underwood. Independent artists/bands also found their way through the crowded field of new music released throughout the year, including Black Pontiac, Jennifer Belle , Nxtime, Rob Georg with many other much deserved artists.

New Music Awards Nominations also include radio stations, programmers, record labels and music industry professionals which have shined throughout the year. The New Music Awards has featured its official list of nominees online here where subscribers, industry VIPS and music fans can now cast their ballot for their favorites and impact the final outcome.

New Music Weekly is also in pre-production for a special 2021 New Music Awards Nomination Edition. Nominees and artists with new releases can contact New Music Weekly which is offering special discounted ad rates to artists and their record labels.

Contact New Music Weekly for advertising offers.

ABOUT NEW MUSIC WEEKLY MAGAZINE:

New Music Weekly, has graced the pages of Billboard, R&R, Gavin, Friday Morning Quarterback, Music Connection, Inside Connection and most recently Soap Digest. New Music Weekly has found great success with their charting system which includes Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, College, Americana, and Rock radio stations. With the formation of Backstage Entertainment Group’s Spins Tracking System (STS) it has already impacted over 7000 radio stations worldwide. The weekly music trade publication, which fast became the top chart breaking publication for new music and artists, scored top honors during the event held in Hollywood, California U.S.A. New Music Weekly, founded in 1999, boasts over 1500 reporting radio stations in the genres of Top40/CHR, Adult Contemporary, Hot AC, Country, College, Hip Hop/Rap, Jazz and Alternative/Rock. NMW’s motivation for providing the most updated and fairly tracked radio airplay information is owed to the philosophy of radio pioneer and legend Bill Gavin, who started Gavin as a weekly tip-sheet for radio programmers in the 1950s. It wasn’t until the early 1990’s that Gavin’s philosophy was finally archived with the bureaucracy of major label politics thus the founding of New Music Weekly magazine.

ABOUT NEW MUSIC AWARDS:

NMA is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics and corruption of the corporate world. An award show showing the true talent which exists in the music industry today.