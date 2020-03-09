2020 NMA Closing In On Awards Announcement
The voting deadline to determine the winners for the 2020 New Music Awards is fast approaching. Artists, labels and industry professionals should take advantage of the final few days to help make their voices heard. To participate and be a part of the voting process please visit the NMA website here.
The final list of winners will be announced in the upcoming new edition of New Music Weekly Magazine. Visit the New Music Weekly or New Music Awards now and cast your vote.