2020 NMA Closing In On Awards Announcement

The voting deadline to determine the winners for the 2020 New Music Awards is fast approaching. Artists, labels and industry professionals should take advantage of the final few days to help make their voices heard.  To participate and be a part of the voting process please visit the NMA website here.

The final list of winners will be announced in the upcoming new edition of New Music Weekly Magazine. Visit the New Music Weekly or New Music Awards now and cast your vote.

New Issue

Little BIG Town:
American Country Icon

Little Big Town is one of our favorites here at New Music Weekly. This American country music group was founded in 1998 is, comprised the same four members since its founding: Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman (née Roads), Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook. Their musical style relies heavily on four-part vocal harmonies, with all four members alternating as lead vocalists. After a recording deal with the Mercury Nashville Records label which produced no singles or albums, Little Big Town released its self-titled debut on Monument Records in 2002. It produced two minor country chart singles before the group left the label. By 2005, the group had been signed to Equity Music Group, an independent record label owned by Clint Black. Their second album, The Road to Here, was released that year, and received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A Place to Land,..