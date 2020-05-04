2020 New Music Awards Winners

To say that things have changed since we last published an issue of New Music Weekly would be an understatement. It seems that out of the blue all of us here in the U.S.A. and around the world have been thrown a curve-ball the likes of which we have never seen in our lifetime. As many of us believe that it’s a living real nightmare that has suddenly been thrust upon us, we wake up each morning to realize that this is all for real. Although we have never experienced anything quite like this, we will get through it and we will survive coming out of this a much stronger country and one for the better.

One thing that has been a bright spot in all of this has been music. It most certainly has not been news that seems to be a more depressing thing to watch and listen to these days it’s music that has been a saving grace to help us escape for a short time and bring back the joy and escape we are in so much need of. Many radio stations around the U.S.A. are still broadcasting each and every day not only playing music that we count on, but they are also keeping us apprised on critical information that we need to know. We so appreciate our music, program directors and radio stations that have been hanging in there.

This issue is actually a celebration with respect to the announcement of our annual New Music Awards. For the past few months we provided an open ballot where by our subscribers and music fans had an impact in not only helping to choose our nominees but also our winners as well. Now that the final verdict is on we have official winners for not only artists & their music but record labels, radio stations and their programmers and music industry professionals. Many have found their way into the winners circle so now it’s the time to applaud them on making it into the circle and to single them all out for their ability to hang in there and for that we are so appreciative.

Some big names found their way from nominees to winners for this year’s New Music Awards. Maren Morris, Sam Smith & the Jonas Brothers are among the many major label artist winners & many so well-deserved. Independent artists also picked up awards from Joe Taylor, Bill F Otis, Eileen Carey, Rob Georg, Tower Circle among others. This has been one way that New Music Weekly continues to “level the playing field” by including the very best independent artists and bands in the mix. To all our deepest congratulations.

Among the many artists and bands lauded by NMW this year, we also paid tribute to radio stations and their music and programmers. Without their continued support we would not be able to do what we do each and every week. It was also important to honor some of the music industry professionals from public relations, radio promotion companies along with the record labels that help provide the music directly to radio and the consumers. To all of the above our deepest congratulations and again without you we would not exist.

This is also our Spring music issue and there are so many great songs and artists out and about. All you have to do is take a look at the charts published in this issue to see what we are talking about. Many surprises in pop radio from the return for the great Lady Gaga after a brief absence with her powerhouse “Stupid Love” (Interscope) to Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong who took us all by surprise with his remake of “I Think We’re Alone Now” to Country radio as Thomas Rhett who joined forces with Reba, Keith Urban and others for the very relative and inspirational “Be A Light” (Valory). So many great new songs that truly deserve your attention and support.

Again a big congratulations to all of the winners and nominees for this year’s New Music Awards, you are all so deserving & we are proud of all that you have accomplished. These are very tough and rough times but through the grace of God and the support of each other we will survive this and prevail to much better days ahead.