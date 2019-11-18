2019 New Zealand Music Awards Best Children’s Song Comes To U.S.

As songwriter and frontman of Tui Music Award-Winning, APRA Silver Scroll–nominated Tattletale Saints, Cy Winstanley (aka Simon Stanley) pens tales both candid and tall. Known for his vivid imagery and fluid storylines, his writing has shifted and adapted to the varying phases of his life, including a recent relocation from his New Zealand homeland to Nashville, TN.

The recently released single, “Marley Sitting on a Pumpkin Seed,” on which Cy performs as Simon Stanley, is his first foray into family music and the winner of the 2019 New Zealand Music Award for Best Children’s Song.

Recorded in Nashville, “Marley Sitting on a Pumpkin Seed” was produced by Kacey Musgraves band member Kai Welch and features a veritable who’s who of session players, including Tattletale Saints bassist Vanessa McGowan. With distinctive bluegrass instrumentation, the song shares the joyousness of Roger Miller and the patient lope of ‘70s country gentleman Don Williams.

With beautiful artwork by Auckland designer Rebecca Ter Borg, this fun, atypical song for grownups and kids alike was inspired by the birth of Cy’s niece, Marley. Cy wanted to “create something that captured the surreal beauty of her home in Central Otago, New Zealand, and also teach her about the crazy banjos and mandolins that have become part of my life in Tennessee.”

