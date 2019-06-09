2019 CMA Music Festival: See Pictures From Day Two

The 2019 CMA Music Festival is in full swing in Nashville this weekend, bringing together all of the biggest artists in country music, media outlets and fans from all over the world for several days of performances, fan parties and special events in downtown Music City. Friday (June 7) marked the second day of the festival, and we’ve pulled together the highlights for a picture gallery documenting all of the action.

Eric Church gave one of the most talked about performances at Nissan Stadium in Music City on Friday night, running through a 30-minute set for which he took the stage with only his acoustic guitar, offering up a career-encompassing medley of his hits. The performance took place just two weeks after Church set a new attendance record at Nissan Stadium during the Nashville date of his 2019 Double Down Tour.

Jon Pardi joined Thomas Rhett onstage on Friday night for a surprise collaboration on “Beer Can’t Fix,” and Lindsay Ell and Brantley Gilbert provided another high point of Friday night, teaming for a joint performance of their collaborative single, “What Happens in a Small Town.”

Carrie Underwood stunned the crowd at Nissan Stadium when she invited rock legend Joan Jett to the stage on Friday night. They joined for a performance that included “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” rocking the stadium crowd with the surprise jam session.

Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Maddie & Tae, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina and more were also among the performers who provided some of the highlights of Friday evening at the 2019 CMA Music Festival. Scroll through below to see photos.