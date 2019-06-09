2019 CMA Music Festival: Day 3

The 2019 CMA Music Festival has taken over downtown Nashville for much of this week, bringing together fans from all over the world and their favorite country artists for days and days of special performances, interviews and fan club parties. Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Lil Nas X, Pistol Annies, Dierks Bentley and more provided some of the high points of Day 3 on Saturday (June 8), and we’ve brought together the highlights in a series of pictures.

McGraw brought Combs to the stage for a live collaboration, while Lil Nas X joined Billy Ray Cyrus for a live rendition of their massive multi-genre it, “Old Town Road.” Miranda Lambert debuted a new song during her set, and she also invited her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, to the stage for a trio performance.

Bentley provided one of the most emotionally sensitive moments of Saturday at the 2019 CMA Fest, dedicating his song “I Hold On” to Granger Smith, whose three-year-old son, River, died earlier in the week in a drowning accident at the family’s home in Texas.

Brett Young, Kassi Ashton, Tanya Tucker, Devin Dawson, Eric Paslay, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and more are also among the country singers who had big moments on Day 3 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on Saturday. Scroll through below to see the highlights of the day.