2000s Indie Rock Legends The Holloways Return For UK Tour

If you were to think about the ‘indie sleaze’ scene, it would make you feel the raw energy of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, The Libertines, and Arctic Monkeys. It was dominated by loud guitar riffs, pounding drums, and sharp, self-assured lyrics that echoed through the floorboards of the countless pubs, independent venues and festivals of the Noughties.

Among North London’s finest were The Holloways, the outfit behind the 2007 hit Generator. Their debut album So This Is Great Britain? became known for its infectious hooks and politically cheeky lyrics.

At their peak, The Holloways toured with fellow indie icons like Babyshambles, The Pogues, The Kooks, The Rakes, The Wombats, The Pigeon Detectives, and CSS.

This October, they’ll transport you back to 2007 with their long-awaited rapid-fire comeback tour!

20 years after they met at iconic music venue Nambucca on Holloway road, they’re reuniting for a tour steeped in nostalgia. Back in skinny jeans, returning to beloved venues and playing the music that defined an era, the tour is a must-see for any indie rock lovers out there.

The band are coming back for a five-show run in the later part of the year, hitting major hotspots such as London, Manchester, Birmingham and more.

Tickets are available and selling fast, get yours while you can! this is not one to miss.

The Holloways 2025 Tour Dates

October 1 | Norwich | The Adrian Flux Waterfront | Buy tickets

October 2 | London | O2 Academy Islington | Buy tickets

October 3 | Birmingham | O2 Institute3 Birmingham | Buy tickets

October 4 | Manchester | The Bread Shed | Buy tickets

October 5 | Grimsby | Docks Academy | Buy tickets