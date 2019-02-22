2 million followers and growing and his hot new song “You the One” by Yvng Swag

His combine social media gained him 2 million followers and growing. The new song “You the one” is quickly gaining heavy buzz from the internet and picking up on radios. Swag’s new song definitely has great support from his peers.

Yvng Swag is a 20 years old professional recording artist, dancer, and entertainer. He is best known for his viral dancing music videos on Instagram and YouTube.

Yvng Swag is considered to be one of the few known best hip-hop, entertainers, and dancers in the Maryland/DC area. His new wave sound caught the attention and likes of celebrity Nick Cannon’s N’Credible Entertainment Management Company to whom he is currently working with.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/F4EWw6VBCVI

Yvng Swag is taking the world by storm with his newly released single “YOU THE ONE” and quickly making a name for himself in the music entertainment industry.

Bio:

YVNG SWAG is a Young Millennial Hip Hop Artist, Celebrity Dancer & Entertainer born and raised in Maryland on The Rise Towards Success. With more than 1 Million followers on Instagram, he is one of the best well-known entertainers in the Maryland/DC areas who have taken the social media world by storm.

At 19 yrs old considered to be one of the top hip-hop dancers/entertainers in Maryland, Yvng Swag first received

social media attention with his dancing videos on Vine and soon became a viral superstar when a video of him dancing to a remixed version of the song “Big Green Tractor” by Jason Aldean gained over 20 million views.

After continuing to grow a huge fanbase with his mix of dancing and music videos on Instagram, Worldstar HipHop, MTV.com, and Vine. Yvng Swag then began a music career in 2016 with his debut single “Fall in Luv” which caught the attention and likes of Nick Cannon’s N’Credible Entertainment Company.

Swag then later followed it up with his second single “Hit My Phone” in 2017 and released his debut EP “32 Teeth” on

November 16 in the same year In 2018, he joined the Season 11 and 12 cast of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out on MTV.

