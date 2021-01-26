17 year old singer songwriter Briana Dinsdale debut single “Ball And Chain”
Inspired by artist such as Cam, Taylor Swift and Kasey Chambers, Briana Dinsdale is an emerging country pop-rock singer-songwriter based in Brisbane, Australia. She has been singing, performing and writing music since she was 10 years old. She tells stories about her personal life experiences through unique lyrics combined with a melody which appeals to a wide range of listeners.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Briana Dinsdale
Song Title: Ball And Chain
Publishing: Briana Dinsdale
Publishing Affiliation: APRA
Album Title: Beginnings
Record Label: Breezie