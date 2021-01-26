17 year old singer songwriter Briana Dinsdale debut single “Ball And Chain”

Inspired by artist such as Cam, Taylor Swift and Kasey Chambers, Briana Dinsdale is an emerging country pop-rock singer-songwriter based in Brisbane, Australia. She has been singing, performing and writing music since she was 10 years old. She tells stories about her personal life experiences through unique lyrics combined with a melody which appeals to a wide range of listeners.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Briana Dinsdale

Song Title: Ball And Chain

Publishing: Briana Dinsdale

Publishing Affiliation: APRA

Album Title: Beginnings

Record Label: Breezie