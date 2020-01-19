.100 Hip Hop and RNB FM Now Available On iHeartRadio App

Media veteran and CEO of .100 Hip Hop and RNB FM Lorenzo “Ice-Tea” Thomas announces his station is now available on iHeartRadio, the free all-in-one digital music, podcast and live streaming radio app.

.100 Hip Hop and RNB FM will be available on iHeartRadio beginning today across a variety of devices spanning mobile, in-car, in-home, on wearables and more, making .100 Hip Hop and RNB FM available on more devices than ever before and reaching millions of new listeners on the devices they use most.

Launched in 2015, the station is rapidly positioned as a digital radio destination for listeners as well as established and independent artists. 100 Hip Hop and RNB FM goes above and beyond, offering the top Urban radio hits with a commitment to provide an international platform to expose emerging artists.

Thomas is an industry veteran, having most recently served as Afternoon Personality at WEDR 99 JAMZ for Cox Media Miami until November 2014. Before that, he spent six years as a jock at Urban One’s WKYS (93.9) Washington, DC., doing Afternoons. In the late ’90s, he worked at BET as a Television Host, and the Voice of Video Vibrations, WVEE (V103)/Baltimore and was also APD/MD/afternoon jock on WVEE (V103)/Baltimore. Among other stints at WOWI (103 JAMZ) Norfolk and WDCX (Power 93)/Richmond. Thomas adds, “the radio station has achieved this milestone as a result of hard work and commitment from a staff of contributors that have made the journey quite rewarding. iHeart has provided a platform that will aid me in building the type of station that will become a digital radio powerhouse. This is just the beginning!”

Listeners can visit iHeart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio on their favorite devices and start listening to .100 Hip Hop and RNB FM anywhere they are. For more information visit www.100HipHopandRNB.FM.

About .100hiphopandrnb.fm

.100 Hip Hop and RNB FM is an intensive online digital hybrid Urban radio station. Launched in January 2015 under the ownership of media veteran, Lorenzo “Ice-Tea” Thomas, the station consistently attracts a minimum of 100,000 listeners per month. Currently heard in over 200 countries. Additional to the .100 Hip Hop and RNF mobile app, you can also find us on many platforms. Our global position clearly fills a musical void and serves as the voice of an international community.