Pop-rock artist, Zander Bleck has released his anthemic new single, “Alive.” Featuring a fluid cooperation, the emotive vocals, driven guitar riffs and dominating drums of this track will revitalize the spirits of audiences. “Alive” is now available for download or streaming on Spotify and the video is available for viewing on YouTube.

In true pop-rock form, “Alive” inspires self-empowerment, which is encompassed in the memorable lyric, “I’m back alive”. With help from producers Gavin Brown, Mark Needham, Ben O’Neill and Matt Chirarelli, Bleck has created a sonic soundscape that propels his powerhouse rock into the forefront of the current music scene. “I wrote ‘Alive’ about that moment after going through a challenging time, gaining inner strength from deep within to press on towards whatever it is one deeply desires, and to truly remind yourself that we are all Alive. Bleeding, breathing, heart beating, beings,” Bleck explains. To bring the meaning of the song come to life, Bleck enlisted the help of video director, Dale “Rage” Resteghini.

Hailing from a small town in New Jersey, Zander Bleck discovered a love of legendary artists at young age. After high school, he moved to New York City to pursue a career in modeling, but there was something missing. By pursuing music, it awarded him not only the opportunity to express himself, but gave him the creative control he desired. His distinctive vocals and range modernizes voices of the past in a way nobody has done before. His voice captured the attention of producer RedOne, who introduced Bleck to Jimmy Iovine at Interscope Records and a deal was made. When an executive shakeup reordered the label, Bleck shifted to Capitol Records, however his major label launch was brought to a stand still. Through the twists and turns of his career, Bleck had remained positive urging others to do the same. “I want to send a message of hope and inspire people to follow their dreams.”

Zander Bleck’s powerful vocals, vibrant charisma and captivating instrumentation forge a song that will fit right in at rock stadiums. “Alive” is now available for streaming on Spotify and a video is available for viewing on YouTube. For more information visit Facebook.com/ZanderBleck.