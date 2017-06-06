Not long ago, DUA LIPA was an aspiring performer in the UK covering other artists’ songs on YOUTUBE. This week, she released her debut, self-titled album on Warner Bros. Records.

To celebrate the occasion, YOUTUBE MUSIC posted a 360/VR video and recap video from her album release party, held at the YOUTUBE SPACE LONDON.

“It was so exciting to get to share the first listen with my fans in LONDON,” said the singer. “It was really amazing to experience their reaction and to witness it first-hand. And then to meet them afterwards and even see lots of new faces was a lovely surprise.”

The 360/VR video captures LIPA’s anticipation surrounding the show, and her performance on stage at the iconic O2 SHEPHERD’s BUSH EMPIRE venue. Through VO and verite moments in LONDON before and during the show, she talks about her journey from creating video covers as a teenager to being discovered, her world tour, and collaborating with some of the biggest names in music.

You can see the 360/VR video here.

You can see the recap video from the London listening party here.