LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Top 40 XHTZ (Z90)/SAN DIEGO has rolled out the third edition of “EPIC 48,” a sweepstakes dubbed “the biggest promotion in radio history,” which promises to deliver the most incredible 48-hour experience for one winner and their guest.

Hosted by morning show RICK MORTON AND MORTON IN THE MORNING, EPIC 48 is driven by three key rules and one guarantee:

Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Be ready to go anywhere. Be ready to do anything.

Previous winners have enjoyed a myriad of once-in-a-lifetime and money-can’t-buy experiences including flying in private jets, diamond shopping, floor seats and admission to the Chairman’s Club at a LAKERS game, being given a $1,000 casino chip by PITBULL, being picked up by a helicopter on the USS MIDWAY, helping critique DJ MUSTARD’s new album in studio (with him!), being served dinner by a personal chef inside their own private MALIBU beach mansion, attending the “Big Game” and hanging out with LADY GAGA after her halftime show.

“EPIC 48 has been the absolute biggest promotion in radio –not just in SAN DIEGO, but in the world— and I get the jitters knowing we’re doing it all over again,” said Z90 Dir./Programming R DUB! “The challenge is always how to make it bigger and better. Challenge accepted.”