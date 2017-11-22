CUMULUS Top 40 WZYP/HUNTSVILLE, AL just wrapped up its annual five-day drive to collect bikes for local area children through the U.S. MARINES TOYS FOR TOTS program. Then morning show host MOJO kicked “WZYP’s 15th Annual Bikes Or Bust” off by broadcasting from and staying on a scissor lift 40 feet in the air for 104 hours at a local ASHLEY FURNITURE store parking lot. He did not touch the ground until 6p on MONDAY evening.

When a thunderstorm boasting winds over 50 mph moved through (without lightning, fortunately), MOJO had to lower the lift quite a bit … but he weathered the storm in the air. Unfortunately, it was cold air, as overnight lows were in the mid-20s. This was also the first year in a while that MOJO did not get sick or start losing his voice,

It was all worth it, as the station received donations that have away 1,524 bikes to deserving children — and before the rain and wind, a couple got married on the ground amongst all of the bikes.

(l-r): Morning co-host Tricky Ricky, Promotions Dir. Jeff Lyons, WZYP PD Steve Smith and morning show host Mojo.