ENTERCOM Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS has named DYLAN SALISBURY MD/afternoon-drive host, starting MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6th. SALISBURY has been doing MD/afternoons at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KKDM (107.5 KISS FM)/DES MOINES.

“We talked to some really talented people for this opening, but DYLAN stood out from the first time I heard his aircheck,” OM JR AMMONS Said. “His enthusiasm for radio is contagious, plus it doesn’t hurt that every time I talked to him I felt like I was talking to a much, much, much younger version of me … and anyone who knows me, knows I love some me. DYLAN is really talented and is gonna be a star in this business; I’m really happy to get the chance to work with him.”