ENTERCOM Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS’ SMILEY Morning Show once again set a new record for the annual MAKE A WISH REQUEST-A-THON. The 36-hour extravaganza helped raise $706,145 and granted wishes to 88 kids in CENTRAL INDIANA with life-threatening illnesses.

“Three-hundred-sixty-three days a year, they tell fart jokes and offend just about anyone with more than three brain cells, but for these two magical days, with the help of their very passionate following, they make an incredible impact in the community,” OM/PD JR AMMONS said. “It’s really a testament to the show — to raise this amount of money in such a short period of time, in a city the size of Indianapolis is an amazing feat. I couldn’t be any more proud to be associated with guys.”

That’s a big check!