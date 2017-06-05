TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WYRK/BUFFALO morning co-host DALE MUSSEN celebrated 40 years in BUFFALO broadcasting last THURSDAY (6/1), which is now proclaimed as “DALE MUSSEN DAY” in BUFFALO, according to Mayor BYRON BROWN.

Several Country artists, including DIERKS BENTLEY, KELSEA BALLERINI, and TRACE ADKINS, sent in congratulations to MUSSEN, whose radio career began on JUNE 1st, 1977 at WWOL-A/BUFFALO. In 1986, MUSSEN moved to WYRK/BUFFALO for mornings, helped launched the Country format there, and has been at the station since. Send your congratulations to MUSSEN here.