iHEARTMEDIA Country WYNK/BATON ROUGE, LA has named BRITTANY TULLY PD, succeeding STEVE POWERS, who also served as BATON ROUGE SVP and cluster OM. POWERS remains with the company, but is moving to a soon-to-be-named REGION.

“BRITTANY is a SOUTH LOUISIANA native who understands the community, its listeners, the media market, and the uniqueness of the brand,” said iHEARTMEDIA RSVPP BOB MURPHY. “I’m excited to bring her leadership and passion to our team.” TULLY most recently served as APD/MD/afternoons for CUMULUS Top 40 KSMB/LAFAYETTE, LA.

“BRITTANY’S CHR background is an innovative match for WYNK’s leadership in the Country format locally and within iHEARTMEDIA,” said iHEARTMEDIA/BATON ROUGE Market President MICHAEL HUDSON. Send TULLY congrats here.