CURTIS MEDIA Rock WXNR (NEW ROCK 99X)GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, NC has flipped to Top 40/Rhythmic as THE NEW HOT 99.5. Before flipping, NEW ROCK 99X stunted with REM “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It” interspersed with the following message:

“For 21 years the X has been rocking with you in ENC. It’s been a wild ride. We’ve seen and done some incredible things together, and it’s been a distinct pleasure to have shared so much with you, but in this world, only one thing is constant, and that’s change. The time has come for 99X to make a change, and while it’s hard to say goodbye, we hope that you know how honored we are that you chose to share so much of your time with us. We hope you’ll like the change and…if you wanna rock…hit up our sister station, 106.5, WSFL. Thank you for 21 great years.”

WXNR PD CINDY MILLER continues as PD at Classic Rock WSFL/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, NC. THE NEW HOT 99.5 PD is COLLEEN JACKSON, who doubles as the PD for cluster mate, Hot AC WMGV (V103.3). WXNR APD/MD BLANDO will continue with the station. In addition, BLANDO will be assisting CINDY MILLER at WSFL JACKSON commented on BLANDO’s role at WXNR saying, “Just as he has been for years, BLANDO will continue to be the APD and the heartbeat of WXNR.”