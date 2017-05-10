FOREVER MEDIA Country WFGE (FROGGY 101)/STATE COLLEGE, PA APD JEFF HUNT will join DELMARVA BROADCASTING Country WXCY (NEW COUNTRY 103.7)/WILMINGTON, DE for nights/PM production effective MONDAY, MAY 22nd. HUNT fills the opening left when ANDREW MARTIN departed the station in JANUARY.

“When I look for talent and look towards the future of our station, I always gravitate towards raw passion,” said WXCY PD BRAD AUSTIN. “JEFF possesses a lot of passion for great local radio, and he really invests in the listeners and the music. A lot can be taught — but passion and desire are not two of those things. They have to come ready-made in a candidate. I’m excited to have JEFF on the crew!” Added HUNT, “I’m very excited to be joining the WXCY family! The station has such a legendary heritage and a great team that I couldn’t be happier to be a part of! I want to thank FOREVER MEDIA, INC. in STATE COLLEGE for seven fantastic years, but I can’t wait to begin the next chapter of my career with WXCY!” Congratulate HUNT here.