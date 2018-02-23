ADAMS RADIO Country WWOF (103.1 THE WOLF)/TALLAHASSEE, FL PD/afternoon host GREGORY “BIG MOOSE” JUSZCZYK will depart the station effective FRIDAY, MARCH 9th for a soon-to-be-named opportunity. Reach JUSZCZYK here.

JUSZCZYK tells ALL ACCESS, “After 15 years, four owners, a climb from intern to board op, to air talent to Dir./Production to PD, and after 3,380 air shifts at 3000 Olson Road in TALLAHASSEE, I feel so blessed for the opportunity to have come up through the ranks. [Thank you to] my ‘Radio Dad’ CASH letting me hang out in the studio and taking me along on remotes, DARREN STEPHENS for letting me do that first 3a to 6a solo show, to HANK KESTENBAUM taking several chances along the way on the ‘kid.’ I absolutely cannot wait for the next stop to be announced soon.” At WWOF, the search is on for JUSZCZYK’s replacement. Check out the full job posting on the ALL ACCESS JOBS FORUM here.