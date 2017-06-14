ADAMS RADIO GROUP AC WWFW (103.9 SUNNY FM)/FORT WAYNE picks up the JOHN TESH’s syndicated “Intelligence For Your Life,” starting JUNE 19th. TESH was last heard in FT. WAYNE at WAJI a few years ago.

“The JOHN TESH Radio Show is like ‘shareable social media content’ on our radio station, six times an hour, every weeknight,” 103.9 SUNNY FM Dir./Programming ROBBIE MACK said. “Radio was never meant to be a jukebox. It is content, entertainment and companionship … That’s the glue that holds it all together. There was no other choice than JOHN’s show for us. He delivers relevant, topical, interesting information that you will be able to use to improve your daily life. Whether that be work or career, home or marriage, pets or kids … JOHN covers it. I am happy that 103.9 SUNNY FM is able to deliver a great listening choice for adult females in FORT WAYNE every evening, and we know they will like the topics JOHN delves into.”

“We’re trilled that The JOHN TESH Radio show will be joining ‘103.9 SUNNY FM!’” TESHMEDIA EVP/Entertainment SCOTTY “THE PITBULL” MEYERS states. “We’ve got a tremendous fan base in the FT. WAYNE market, JOHN has performed many times in the area, and it will be terrific to be back on the air in the FT. WAYNE metro! We look forward to a long relationship with ‘103.9 SUNNY FM’!”