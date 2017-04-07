Congratulations to ALPHA MEDIA Country WUBB (BOB 106.9)/SAVANNAH-HILTON HEAD morning show host TIM LEARY who completed the “WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES” fundraising event last NIGHT (4/6). LEARLY participated by walking a mile in a striking pair of high heeled booties and raising funds for the RAPE CRISIS CENTER OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE. Over 200 walkers, most of whom were men, donned women’s high heels and walked the mile around FORSYTH PARK in SAVANNAH to raise awareness and money to help stop rape and sexual assault.

“APRIL is Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” LEARY told ALL ACCESS. “In the last 200 yards [of the walk], some of us decided to try to run to the finish line, and I stepped in the wrong direction and ATE IT! I was helped to my feet — by a bunch of guys also in heels — and finished. I’m fine; the only thing hurt is my pride.” With 315 people total in attendance, the event raise $2,000 for the organization. Send your congratulations, and your best tips for pain relieving foot soaks, to LEARY here.