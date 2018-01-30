RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Classic Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE will broadcast the public memorial service for the late MEL TILLIS, who passed away in NOVEMBER at age 85. The service is set for tomorrow, WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31st at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM beginning at 10a (CT). The broadcast will also be available to listen via WSM-A’s website here and via the station’s mobile app.

RICKY SKAGGS, RAY STEVENS, LARRY GATLIN & THE GATLIN BROTHERS, BRENDA LEE, ALISON KRAUSS, JAMEY JOHNSON, COLLIN RAYE, DARYLE SINGLETARY, LORRIE MORGAN, PAM TILLIS, SONNY TILLIS, and more are slated to take the stage during the service, which is free and open to the public.