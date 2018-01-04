RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Classic Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE has teamed up with GRAND OLE OPRY member ALAN JACKSON’s venue, AJ’S GOOD TIME BAR, to launch “2018 WSM ROAD SHOW,” a live performance talent competition highlighting up and coming Country music singer/songwriters. One grand-prize winner will have the opportunity to hit the OPRY stage this year on the same evening as JACKSON.

The two-hour matinee competition will broadcast live on WSM-A/NASHVILLE and www.WSMonline.com from 1-3p (CT) from several TENNESSEE theaters, including CROSSVILLE’s THE PALACE THEATRE on SATURDAY, JANUARY 27th; GALLATIN’s THE PALACE THEATRE on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17th; CLARKSVILLE’s ROXY REGIONAL THEATRE on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th; GATLINBURG’s SUGARLANDS DISTILLING CO. on SATURDAY, MARCH 10th; and LEBANON’s THE CAPITOL THEATRE on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14th. The final round of the competition will take place on SATURDAY, MARCH 24th at AJ’S GOOD TIME BAR. Interested candidates can apply here to be considered for the “WSM ROAD SHOW” talent competition.