RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Classic Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE will air “RETRO RUSHLOW,” a weekly hour-long radio show hosted by former LITTLE TEXAS lead singer TIM RUSHLOW. “RETRO RUSHLOW” began on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th and airs each SATURDAY from 3a until 4a (CT), then re-airs each SUNDAY at 3p (CT). The program will continue to air through the end of the year and explores the similarities between Country music and Big Band music as TIM RUSHLOW AND HIS BIG BAND enjoy a seven-week residency at the NASHVILLE PALACE.

“‘RETRO RUSHLOW’ is the intersection of Country and Swing/Big Band music,” said WSM-A PD JONATHAN SHAFFER. “We explore the similarities of the Great AMERICAN Songbook (FRANK SINATRA, DEAN MARTIN, etc.) with the greatest songs and performers in Country music history (MARTY ROBBINS, JIM REEVES, RAY PRICE, etc.). In fact, many of our favorite crooners loved, respected, and sang Country, as well. When it comes to great music and performers, BOBBY DARIN and MARTY ROBBINS really are one in the same, because music is music, and one needs no further proof than what can be heard on ‘RETRO RUSHLOW!'”