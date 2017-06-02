We hear that iHEARTMEDIA Classic Country WSIX-HD2 (THE BIG LEGEND 98.3)/NASHVILLE is continuing to beef up its morning show, adding BILLY GREENWOOD to the lineup currently led by GERRY HOUSE with MIKE BOHAN. GREENWOOD shared the news via FACEBOOK earlier TODAY (6/2).

GREENWOOD currently hosts mornings at Classic Hits sister station KLOU/ST. LOUIS and will continue to do so as he adds duties at THE BIG LEGEND. GREENWOOD has a pedigree in Country radio, holding spots in multiple dayparts on various stations throughout his career, including handling mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE following HOUSE’s initial retirement.