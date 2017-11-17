CUMULUS Rhythmic AC WRWM (93.9 THE BEAT)/INDIANAPOLIS has morphed into NORTH POLE RADIO 93.9, playing all of your favorite holiday hits. They kicked off at 5:30p ET with MARIAH CAREY’s “All I Want for CHRISTMAS is You.”

“The listeners of INDIANAPOLIS love holiday music and our advertisers love great results and we think North Pole Radio will make both of those stakeholders very happy this holiday season!” CUMULUS MEDIA/INDIANAPOLIS VP/Market Manager TOM STEMLAR said:

Add WRWM PD JAY MICHAELS, “It’s been a rough year – and what else can bring people together more than CHRISTMAS music? We’re excited to kick off the holiday season a little early, and spread some CHRISTMAS cheer to INDY!”